The quest for fresh water leads Indonesians of Catholic and Muslim faiths to work together, along with Quebecer Gilles Raymond, to establish direct democracy. A road movie in which solidarity overcomes defeatism, and generosity wins over corruption.
The quest for fresh water leads Indonesians of Catholic and Muslim faiths to work together, along with Quebecer Gilles Raymond, to establish direct democracy. A road movie in which solidarity overcomes defeatism, and generosity wins over corruption.
The Water Bearer, Pascal Gélinas, provided by the National Film Board of Canada