The Water Bearer

The quest for fresh water leads Indonesians of Catholic and Muslim faiths to work together, along with Quebecer Gilles Raymond, to establish direct democracy. A road movie in which solidarity overcomes defeatism, and generosity wins over corruption.
  • director
    Pascal Gélinas
  • photography
    Pascal Gélinas
  • editing
    Pascal Gélinas
  • music
    Jean Saint-Onge

Education

Ages 10 to 17
School subjects
Diversity - Diversity in Communities Geography - Natural Resources Social Studies - Canada in the World Today Social Studies - Development/Global Issues
Clean water as a human right? The film prompts a general study of issues (global water for grades 5–12; sustainable development for 7–12). Students report on water purity, scarcity, state oppression, resource exploitation, conflicting uses of resources; calculate their own water use and study local issues; produce information sheets, make Wiki entries or blog on local issues. Grades 10–12 produce a development model based on the film, compare it with government, NGO and grassroots projects.
