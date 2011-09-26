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Washed Away

In Patricio Henriquez' documentary, he brings us to two very different island communities, one in Alaska and one in the South Pacific, with something in common: their homes are under threat from climate change. As global warming causes ocean levels to rise, these islands may be entirely submerged.
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In Patricio Henriquez' documentary, he brings us to two very different island communities, one in Alaska and one in the South Pacific, with something in common: their homes are under threat from climate change. As global warming causes ocean levels to rise, these islands may be entirely submerged.

Geography and Geology Developing Countries Indigenous Peoples in Canada (Inuit) Environment and Conservation Foreign Countries All subjects
  • direction
    Patricio Henríquez
  • script
    Patricio Henríquez
    Jean Lemire
  • script - collaboration
    Thierry Piantanida
  • cinematography
    Sylvestre Guidi
  • underwater cinematography
    Mario Cyr
  • sound
    Philippe Scultéty
    Marie-Claude Gagné
    Serge Boivin
  • picture editing
    Michel Grou
  • original music
    Hervé Postic
  • additional cinematography
    François Beauchemin
  • additional sound recording
    Sylvain Bellemare
  • online editing
    Denis Pilon
  • titles
    Gaspard Gaudreau
  • sound editing supervision
    Martin Pinsonnault
  • sound editing
    Marie-Claude Gagné
    Anton Fischlin
    Claire Pochon
    Sonomar
  • sound editing - assistance
    Frédéric Cloutier
  • post-production
    Danielle Raymond
    Claude Chevalier
    Martine Forget
    Geneviève Lagacé
  • musician
    Stéphane Blaëss
    Slim Pezin
    Mihi Kim
    Patrick Chartol
    Ghyslin Di Sacco
    Hervé Postic
  • music recording
    Claudia Sound
  • sound engineer
    Stéphane Blaëss
  • assistant sound engineer
    Isabelle Perry
  • insurance broker
    Taillefer Desjardins inc.
    Linda Dubuc
  • auditor
    Fauteux Bruno Bussière Leewarden
  • legal advisor
    Fernand Deveau
    Zénaïde Lussier
    Gylane St-Georges
  • director-coordinator
    Jean Lemire
  • script consultant
    Jacques Payette
  • research
    Pascale Bilodeau
    Virginie Millière
    Catherine Giroul
    Sara Marino
    Sylia Taafaki
  • line production
    Bertrand Jenny
    Emmanuel Piovano
    Christiane Germain
    Josée Roberge
  • post-production manager
    Nathalie Trucco
  • production administrator
    Nicolas Portes
    Camille Chapuis
  • technical director
    Bruno Abate
  • documentalist
    Delphine Gaillard
    Leyla D'Aragon-Krim
  • communications director
    Laurence Corre
  • communications - assistant
    Julien Bablon
  • executive producer
    Sally Bochner
  • marketing officer
    Élise Labbé
    Jocelyn Robert
    Moira Keigher
  • technical coordinator
    Richard Cliche
  • administrator
    Colette Brodeur
    Anouk Brault
    Catherine Beaudoin
    Anik Fournier
    Jean-Paul Landry
  • administrative team
    Dany Delpy
    Lise Fortin Roy
  • production coordinator
    Catherine Beaudoin
    Brigitte Breault
  • production assistant
    Geneviève Lagacé
    Céline Lafrance
  • production manager
    Anouk Brault
    Catherine Beaudoin
    Anik Fournier
    Jean-Paul Landry
  • producer
    Jean Lemire
    Éric Michel
    Colette Loumède
    Stéphane Millière

Education

Ages 12 to 17
Study Guide
Guide 1
School subjects
Geography - Environmental Issues Indigenous Studies - Issues and Contemporary Challenges Science - Life Systems/Ecology Social Studies - Environmental Challenges
To begin, students share memories related to climate and ask their grandparents about changes to the climate they have noticed in their lifetimes. After screening the film, elicit student responses, with the help of the following questions: Have you personally observed changes? What are the consequences of climate change for the planet? What will our legacy to future generations be? What changes can we make in our daily lives to slow down warming trends?

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Washed Away
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Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

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