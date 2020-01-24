In episode 27 from the Wapos Bay series, Devon finds a time portal in the forest and takes T-Bear and Talon into the future, where they discover that environmental damage caused by a large mining corporation in the past has impacted the Earth. The boys are then sent back in time by the leader of the resistance, David Suzuki, to stop the mining project from going ahead. Wapos Bay is a stop-motion animation series that follows the adventures of 3 kids from a Cree community in northern Saskatchewan.
Wapos Bay: Time Management (Cree-English Version), Dennis Jackson, provided by the National Film Board of Canada