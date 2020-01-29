In episode 32 from the Wapos Bay series, Talon, T-Bear, Devon and Mushom try to solve a mystery after watching a movie marathon of old detective films. Where is Raven’s missing art piece? They question Chief Big Sky and other residents of Wapos Bay in the process. Could there be a connection between Raven’s art piece and the mysterious package in Jacob’s possession? Wapos Bay is a stop-motion animation series that follows the adventures of 3 kids from a Cree community in northern Saskatchewan.
Wapos Bay: The Wapos Falcon (Cree-English Version), Melanie Jackson, provided by the National Film Board of Canada