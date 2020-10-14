The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Wapos Bay: Long Goodbyes (Cree-English Version)

In this feature film, Talon and Raven learn that their dad, Alphonse, has taken a job in the big city and their family will have to move away from Wapos Bay. This news takes Talon on a journey of self-discovery as he sets off to accomplish his bucket list of things he wanted to do with his friends before they leave. Raven, on the other hand, decides to take matters into her own hands with the clear goal of keeping the family in Wapos Bay. With their whole world being turned upside down, Talon and Raven must join forces to …
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

In this feature film, Talon and Raven learn that their dad, Alphonse, has taken a job in the big city and their family will have to move away from Wapos Bay. This news takes Talon on a journey of self-discovery as he sets off to accomplish his bucket list of things he wanted to do with his friends before they leave. Raven, on the other hand, decides to take matters into her own hands with the clear goal of keeping the family in Wapos Bay. With their whole world being turned upside down, Talon and Raven must join forces to keep the family together before it’s too late.

Children and Youth Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Urbanism All subjects
  • director
    Dennis Jackson
  • writer
    Dennis Jackson
    Melanie Jackson
  • producer
    Dennis Jackson
    Melanie Jackson
    Anand Ramayya
    Michael Fukushima
  • director of photography
    Peter Christensen
  • editor
    Jennifer Prokop
  • music composer
    Ross Nykiforuk
  • cast
    Taylor Cook
    Eric Jackson
    Raven Brass
    DerRic Starlight
    Gordon Tootoosis
    Lorne Cardinal
    Andrea Menard
    Joseph Naytowhow
    Trevor Cameron
    Delvin Kanewiyakiho
    Diana Gossner
    Jody Peters
    Melanie Jackson
    Mervin Brass
    Tyrone Tootoosis
    Angus Vincent
    Danny Grummett
    Dennis Jackson
    Ross Nykiforuk
  • special guest star
    Seamus O'Regan
    Beverly Thomson
    Jeff Hutcheson
    Marci Ien
  • associate producer
    Kelly Balon
  • production manager
    Shelly Bowes
  • first assistant director trainee
    Trevor Cameron
  • second assistant director trainee
    Meghan Ruedger
  • story editor
    Trevor Cameron
  • animation supervisor
    Cam Lizotte
  • lead animator
    Chris Cherepacha
  • animator
    Gilbert Baldhead
    Stacy Kulyk
    Devon Loiselle
    Shane Molloy
    Bentley Poochay
    Joel Vanderzwan
  • additional animator
    Lisa Lorenzo
    Amber Rees
  • art director
    Diana Savage
  • props master
    Stacia Verigin
  • costume design
    Allison Brandt Malinski
  • wardrobe
    Allison Brandt Malinski
  • set construction
    Clayton Malinski
  • scenery construction
    Clayton Malinski
  • sculptor
    Amber Rees
  • armatures
    Jordan Yaworski
  • graphics
    Nathen Wahl
  • puppet fabricator
    Christi Tuck
    Stacia Verigin
  • gaffer
    Craig Olson
  • grip
    Aaron Jackson
  • storyboard
    Cam Lizotte
  • post-production supervisor
    John Thronberg
  • online editor
    Denis Gathelier
  • visual effects supervisor
    Andrew Doll
  • visual effects
    Bryan Larson
    Bryan MacCallum
    Alina Pete
  • additional visual effects
    John Thronberg
  • titles
    John Thronberg
  • sfx editor
    Glenn Ens
  • dialogue editor
    Glenn Ens
  • audio post supervisor
    Ross Nykiforuk
  • foley artist
    Randy Woods
  • musician
    Glenn Ens
    Vesti Hanson
    Ross Nykiforuk
  • re-recording mixing
    Glennross Studios
  • business affairs
    Linda Nemeth
  • IT support
    John Thronberg
  • production accountant
    Alexis Williams
  • publicity
    Tera Maguire
  • production team
    Pierre Ferlatte
    Susan Gourley
    Gisèle Guilbault
    Steve Hallé
    Elaine Largie
  • manager of programming
    Danielle Audette
  • CEO
    Jean Larose
  • accounting services
    Annette Wionzek
  • legal services
    Patricia Warsaba
Wapos Bay: Long Goodbyes (Cree-English Version)
Purchase options
Licence information
Already paid to see this film?
Licensing information
Download-to-own (DTO) licence detail
Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

You may download this film for private, personal or classroom use only. Public screenings and institutional (non-educational institutions) uses are not permitted.

Download films in standard or high definition. (Please note that bonus materials are not available for DTO films.)

Institutional licence

To purchase an institutional licence or to buy a film that is not available for DTO or VOD on the platform, please contact us.

The institutional price includes the rights to screen the film in institutional settings and at free public screenings.

Additional instructions

DTO films cannot be hosted on a streaming server. To add DTO films to an institutional or educational streaming server, please contact a sales agent to discuss pricing.

You can copy each file up to 5 (five) times, onto various devices.

Explore