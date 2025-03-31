T-Bear, Talon, Jacob and Mushom think they have videotaped a Bigfoot around Wapos Bay. Jacob and T-Bear try to sell the footage for six million dollars to Steve from Austin, Texas (Lee Majors), who works for the O.S.I. (Observation of Sasquatch Institute). Raven learns about sharing with her mother, Sarah, and grandmother, Kohkum, while picking berries for the elders of the community.
Many Aboriginal groups in Canada have stories about “Bigfoot” or “Sasquatch.” Northwest coastal First Nations carved masks of the “Wild Man of the Woods,” or “Bukwas.” Gather examples of stories from various First Nations. Create an artistic image of Bukwas or the Wild Man of the Woods based on descriptions contained in the stories. Compare the students’ depictions to those created by Aboriginal artists.
Wapos Bay: Guardians (Cree Version), , provided by the National Film Board of Canada