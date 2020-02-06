In episode 30 from the Wapos Bay series, T-Bear, Talon and Devon are forced to go to summer camp by their parents. There, the kids are subjected to the pranks of boys from the rival Brown Toe reserve. After thwarting the boys’ attempts at retaliation, the elders call in their parents, but the bored adults are ultimately taught a valuable lesson by their children. Wapos Bay is a stop-motion animation series that follows the adventures of 3 kids from a Cree community in northern Saskatchewan
Wapos Bay: Catch the Spirit (Version english-Cree), Dennis Jackson, provided by the National Film Board of Canada