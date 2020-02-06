The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Wapos Bay: Catch the Spirit (Version english-Cree)

In episode 30 from the Wapos Bay series, T-Bear, Talon and Devon are forced to go to summer camp by their parents. There, the kids are subjected to the pranks of boys from the rival Brown Toe reserve. After thwarting the boys’ attempts at retaliation, the elders call in their parents, but the bored adults are ultimately taught a valuable lesson by their children. Wapos Bay is a stop-motion animation series that follows the adventures of 3 kids from a Cree community in northern Saskatchewan
Details

Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Children and Youth All subjects
  • music composer
    Ross Nykiforuk
  • editor
    Jennifer Prokop
  • director of photography
    Andrew Forbes
  • producer
    Dennis Jackson
    Melanie Jackson
    Anand Ramayya
    Derek Mazur
  • writer
    Dennis Jackson
    Mike Gosselin
  • director
    Dennis Jackson
  • series creator
    Dennis Jackson
    Melanie Jackson
  • cast
    Taylor Cook
    Eric Jackson
    Raven Brass
    DerRic Starlight
    Gordon Tootoosis
    Lorne Cardinal
    Andrea Menard
    Delvin Kanewiyakiho
    Trevor Cameron
    James Davie
  • associate producer
    Kelly Balon
  • production manager
    Shelly Bowes
  • first assistant director trainee
    Trevor Cameron
  • second assistant director trainee
    Meghan Ruedger
  • story editor
    Dennis Jackson
  • production consultant
    Natasha Abrahams
    Torin Stefanson
  • animation supervisor
    Cam Lizotte
  • lead animator
    Chris Cherepacha
    Andrew Doll
    Diana Gossner
  • animator
    Nathaniel Caslor
    Lisa Lorenzo
    Carll Machiskinic
    Shane Molloy
    Bentley Poochay
    Amber Rees
    Joel Vanderzwan
    Carolyn Ward
  • additional animator
    Stacy Kulyk
    Devon Loiselle
  • art director
    Zane Knisely
    Stacia Verigin
  • costume design
    Amalie Atkins
  • wardrobe
    Amalie Atkins
  • costume assistant
    Allison Brandt Malinski
  • set construction
    Clayton Malinski
  • scenery construction
    Clayton Malinski
  • set dresser
    Nathen Wahl
  • sculptor
    Bentley Poochay
    Amber Rees
  • mold maker
    Frances James
  • armatures
    Jordan Yaworski
  • armatures assistant
    Lisa Lorenzo
  • graphics
    Nathen Wahl
  • puppet fabricator
    Diana Gossner
    Christie Kurtz
    Kaitlyn Roberts
    Christi Tuck
  • camera trainee
    Ryan Lalonde
  • gaffer
    Craig Olson
  • key grip
    Ryan Lalonde
  • storyboard supervisor
    Cam Lizotte
  • storyboard artist
    Gilbert Baldhead
    Andrew Doll
    Devon Loiselle
    Justin Scales
  • storyboard scanner
    Christie Kurtz
  • IT support
    John Thronberg
  • post-production supervisor
    John Thronberg
  • online editor
    Denis Gathelier
    Françoise Laprise
  • assistant editor
    Trevor Anderson
  • file processing
    Christie Kurtz
    Nick Nostbakken
  • post-production assistant
    Christie Kurtz
    Nick Nostbakken
  • visual effects supervisor
    Andrew Doll
  • visual effects
    Bryan MacCallum
  • additional visual effects
    Trevor Anderson
    Dimitrios Jimmy Kounios
    John Thronberg
  • additional post production
    Java Post Productions
  • special effects
    Glenn Ens
  • dialogue editor
    Glenn Ens
  • audio post supervisor
    Ross Nykiforuk
  • foley artist
    Randy Woods
  • musician
    Ross Nykiforuk
    Randy Woods
  • re-recording mixing
    Glennross Studios
  • business affairs
    Linda Nemeth
  • production co-ordinator
    Wendy Bowes
  • production accountant mentor
    Phil Doerksen
  • production accountant trainee
    Janice Whiskeyjack
  • production assistant
    Aaron Jackson
  • production team
    Scott Collins
    Michael Fukushima
    Gisèle Guilbault
    Steve Hallé
    Julie Laperrière
    Maral Mohammadian
    Rolande Petit
  • production insurance
    Multimedia Risk Inc.
  • accounting services
    Annette Wionzek
  • legal services
    Patricia Warsaba
Licence information
Licensing information
Download-to-own (DTO) licence detail
Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

You may download this film for private, personal or classroom use only. Public screenings and institutional (non-educational institutions) uses are not permitted.

Download films in standard or high definition. (Please note that bonus materials are not available for DTO films.)

Institutional licence

To purchase an institutional licence or to buy a film that is not available for DTO or VOD on the platform, please contact us.

The institutional price includes the rights to screen the film in institutional settings and at free public screenings.

Additional instructions

DTO films cannot be hosted on a streaming server. To add DTO films to an institutional or educational streaming server, please contact a sales agent to discuss pricing.

You can copy each file up to 5 (five) times, onto various devices.

