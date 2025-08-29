The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Volleyball

An encounter between Russian and American volleyball teams, presented more as an essay in the choreography of the players' movements than as a play-by-play report of a sports event. Various camera tricks are used to dramatize the action, notably stop-motion, that freezes the ballet-like leaps and postures of the players. The film has jazz background music.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

An encounter between Russian and American volleyball teams, presented more as an essay in the choreography of the players' movements than as a play-by-play report of a sports event. Various camera tricks are used to dramatize the action, notably stop-motion, that freezes the ballet-like leaps and postures of the players. The film has jazz background music.

Sports and Leisure All subjects
  • director
    Denys Arcand
  • editing
    Denys Arcand
  • producer
    Jacques Bobet
  • photography
    Jean-Claude Labrecque
    Gilles Gascon
    Jean Roy
    Thomas Vamos
  • sound
    Jacques Drouin
  • animation
    Kaj Pindal
  • music
    Claude Léveillée
  • re-recording
    Roger Lamoureux
    Ron Alexander

Explore