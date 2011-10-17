When world-famous explorer James Cook took to the high seas in the 1700s he had ships' artists accompany him to record first-hand the people and events in the far-away lands he visited. Cook's stopovers among the Nootka nation on the west coast of Vancouver Island are featured in this film that uses old paintings to recreate his search for a northwest passage to the Orient.
Visit from Captain Cook, Colin Browne, provided by the National Film Board of Canada