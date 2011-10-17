The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Visit from Captain Cook

When world-famous explorer James Cook took to the high seas in the 1700s he had ships' artists accompany him to record first-hand the people and events in the far-away lands he visited. Cook's stopovers among the Nootka nation on the west coast of Vancouver Island are featured in this film that uses old paintings to recreate his search for a northwest passage to the Orient.
Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) History - Canada - Pre-1867 All subjects
  • director
    Colin Browne
  • editing
    Colin Browne
  • producer
    Peter Jones
  • executive producer
    John Taylor
  • photography
    David Geddes
    Jack Long
    Robert S. Rodvik
  • sound editing
    John Knight
  • animation
    Svend-Erik Eriksen
  • re-recording
    Barry P. Jones
  • narrator
    Sam Payne
  • music
    Elliot Weisgarber
Visit from Captain Cook
