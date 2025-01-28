The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Valley of the Moon

1973 4 min
If there were life on the moon, what would it be like? Here is a film animator's concept, and stranger beings you never saw. In this moon valley (actually a patch of the Alberta badlands with superimposed animated drawings) the creatures that appear on the scene are unlike any familiar to our Earth-oriented view, and their movements are equally strange. But what they do has a familiar look to it. A film without words.

Valley of the Moon

Details

  • director
    Ron Webber
  • script
    Ron Webber
  • photography
    Ron Webber
  • animation
    Ron Webber
  • producer
    Robert Verrall
  • animation camera
    Pierre Provost
    Richard Moras
  • sound
    Roger Lamoureux
  • sound editing
    Ken Page
  • music
    Clifford Ford
Valley of the Moon
