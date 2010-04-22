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V for Volunteers

The film tells the story of how a suburban housewife found new purpose and satisfaction through voluntary part-time neighborhood work.
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The film tells the story of how a suburban housewife found new purpose and satisfaction through voluntary part-time neighborhood work. Drawn into voluntary service rather unwillingly, Janet Miller eventually finds a regular place in welfare work through the Central Volunteer Bureau. This is the start of a growing interest in community affairs. She and her husband learn of the work of volunteers in areas not covered entirely by professional social workers or welfare agencies. They initiate a successful citizens' campaign to keep local youth centers open.

Urbanism Social Issues All subjects
  • director
    Leslie McFarlane
  • script
    Leslie McFarlane
  • producer
    Tom Daly
  • photography
    Walter A. Sutton
  • sound
    Joseph Champagne
  • editing
    Victor Jobin
  • music
    Robert Fleming
V for Volunteers
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Download-to-own (DTO) licence detail
Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

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