The film tells the story of how a suburban housewife found new purpose and satisfaction through voluntary part-time neighborhood work.
The film tells the story of how a suburban housewife found new purpose and satisfaction through voluntary part-time neighborhood work. Drawn into voluntary service rather unwillingly, Janet Miller eventually finds a regular place in welfare work through the Central Volunteer Bureau. This is the start of a growing interest in community affairs. She and her husband learn of the work of volunteers in areas not covered entirely by professional social workers or welfare agencies. They initiate a successful citizens' campaign to keep local youth centers open.
V for Volunteers, Leslie McFarlane, provided by the National Film Board of Canada