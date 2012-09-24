The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Up the Yangtze

This award-winning documentary follows the Shiu family as their home is destroyed by the rising waters of China’s Yangtze River - a consequence of the Three Gorges Project, the largest hydroelectric dam in history.
  • associate producer
    Lixin Fan
    Li Li
  • production supervisor
    Michael MK Siu
  • music
    Olivier Alary
  • editor
    Hannele Halm
  • director of photography
    Wang Shi Qing
  • executive producer
    Daniel Cross
    Mila Aung-Thwin
    Ravida Din
    Sally Bochner
    Sydney Suissa
    Stephen Hunter
    Cara Mertes
    Jean Pelletier
    Hans Robert Eisenhauer
  • producer
    Mila Aung-Thwin
    Germaine Ying Gee Wong
    John Christou
  • director
    Yung Chang
  • participant
    Cindy Yu Shui
    Yu Ting Jun
    Yang Zhi Bi
    Yu Zhang Ying
    Yu Deng Feng
    Jerry Chen Bo Yu
    Spencer Zheng Li Jie
  • commissioning editor
    Catherine Olsen
    Charlotte Odele
  • cinematographer
    Wang Shi Qing
    Yung Chang
  • additional camera operator
    Lixin Fan
    Feng Lan
    Zhang Huajie
  • sound recordist
    Lixin Fan
  • translator
    Lixin Fan
    Li Li
    Jonathan Chang
  • driver
    Cheng Zheng Yi
  • production assistant
    Jonathan Chang
    Fu Zheng Hua
    Zhu Fa
    Fan Li Ming
    Sia Koukoulas
    Miya Kondo
  • additional picture editor
    Yung Chang
  • broadcast picture editor
    Omar Majeed
  • editing consultant
    Daniel Cross
  • online editor
    Denis Gathelier
  • post-production supervisor
    Michael MK Siu
    Gary Evans
  • post-production co-ordinator
    Omar Majeed
    Linda Payette
    Steve Hallé
  • unit administrator
    Marie Tonto-Donati
    Nickie Merulla
    Dan Emery
  • technical co-ordination
    Pierre Ferlatte
  • project support supervisor
    Pierre Ferlatte
  • marketing manager
    Moira Keigher
  • digital editing supervisor
    Danielle Raymond
  • transcription
    Sherren Lee
    Li Li
  • supervising sound editor
    Cory Rizos
  • sound editor
    Kyle Stanfield
  • titles
    Les Productions Zéphyr
  • dialogue editor
    Cory Rizos
  • subtitles
    Global Vision
  • sound mixer
    Serge Boivin
    Shelley Craig
  • still photographer
    Yung Chang
    Michael MK Siu
  • sound technician
    Sylvain Cajelais
  • production accountant
    Anuj Khosla
  • foley artist
    Karl De Serres
  • production auditor
    Joe Iacono
  • foley recordist
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • musician
    Liu Fang
    Eric Hove
    Bethany Or
    Alain Aubut
    Jean René
    Stéphane Allard
    Céline Arcand
    Johannes Malfatti
    Olivier Alary
    François Larouche
  • ADR recordist
    Luc Léger
  • narration recordist
    Luc Léger
  • Dolby sound consultant
    Bill Allen
  • project administrator
    Anuj Khosla
  • project coordinator
    Halima Ouardiri
  • sound engineer
    Howard Bilerman
  • arrangements
    Johannes Malfatti
  • orchestration
    Johannes Malfatti
  • score producer
    Olivier Alary
  • score mixer
    Olivier Alary

Education

Ages 13 to 15
School subjects
Family Studies/Home Economics - Family Diversity and Challenges Geography - Human Geography Geography - Natural Resources Geography - Physical Geography/Geology Social Studies - Development/Global Issues
View in conjunction with Manufactured Landscapes and discuss the short and long-term impact of the Three Gorges Dam project on the people of China. Comment on the element of irony within the film, as it applies to Chinese youth.

More educational content

Purchase options
Please contact us to check DVD availability.
Licence information
Already paid to see this film?
Licensing information
Download-to-own (DTO) licence detail
Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

You may download this film for private, personal or classroom use only. Public screenings and institutional (non-educational institutions) uses are not permitted.

Download films in standard or high definition. (Please note that bonus materials are not available for DTO films.)

Institutional licence

To purchase an institutional licence or to buy a film that is not available for DTO or VOD on the platform, please contact us.

The institutional price includes the rights to screen the film in institutional settings and at free public screenings.

Additional instructions

DTO films cannot be hosted on a streaming server. To add DTO films to an institutional or educational streaming server, please contact a sales agent to discuss pricing.

You can copy each file up to 5 (five) times, onto various devices.

Explore