After leaving the Pentecostal Church, Elyse confronts her relationships with her family from the unfamiliar outer banks of a community rooted in evangelism.
In this nuanced and timely short film, Elyse Bouvier explores how her decision to give up her faith redefined both her identity and her relationships with her parents. In raw yet empathic conversations with her devout mother and her father, a former pastor turned atheist, she touches on themes of emotional connection, intellectual pursuit and mixed-faith families.
Unfolding Faith, Elyse Bouvier, provided by the National Film Board of Canada