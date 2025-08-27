The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Unfolding Faith

After leaving the Pentecostal Church, Elyse confronts her relationships with her family from the unfamiliar outer banks of a community rooted in evangelism.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

In this nuanced and timely short film, Elyse Bouvier explores how her decision to give up her faith redefined both her identity and her relationships with her parents. In raw yet empathic conversations with her devout mother and her father, a former pastor turned atheist, she touches on themes of emotional connection, intellectual pursuit and mixed-faith families.

Religion, Beliefs and Ethics Psychology and Psychiatry Social Issues Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism All subjects
  • featuring
    Elyse Bouvier
    Peter Bouvier
    Shauna Sage
    Wendy Denbigh
  • writer
    Elyse Bouvier
  • director
    Elyse Bouvier
  • producer
    Marie-France Guerrette Dempsey
    Chehala Leonard
  • line producer
    Jennifer Roworth
  • director of photography
    Patrick McLaughlin
  • editor
    Sarah Taylor
  • original music composer
    Aidan Knight
  • original music performer
    Aidan Knight
  • additional photography
    Anna Cooley
  • sound recordist
    Alex Mitchell
    Ron Osiowy
    Valerie Siu
  • sound designer
    Daniel Toussaint
  • narration recording
    James Allinson
  • audio engineer
    Six Degrees Music and Sound
  • foley recording engineer
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • foley artist
    Lise Wedlock
  • re-recording mixer
    Isabelle Lussier
  • development consultant
    Laura O'Grady
  • senior production coordinator
    Maddy Chang
    Janet Kwan
  • production administrator
    Nathan Conchie
  • technical coordinator
    Wes Machnikowski
    Lyne Lapointe
  • colourist
    Yannick Carrier
  • online editor
    Yannick Carrier
  • titles
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • researcher, music rights
    Peter Martinelli Bunzl
  • versioning & accessibility coordinator
    Sylvie Azoulay
  • senior marketing advisor
    Laurianne Désormiers
  • marketing project manager
    Geneviève Bérard
  • marketing coordinator
    Michelle Rozon
  • publicist
    Katja De Bock
  • legal advisor
    Julie Patry
  • executive producer
    Shirley Vercruysse

Explore