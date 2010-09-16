A film study of a Montréal metro station, not as a link in the transportation system, but as a subject for the camera--a place of echoing tunnels, long perspectives, speeding trains, larger-than-life advertisements. The camera sweeps everywhere, wherever there is a scene of intrinsic interest, compiling vignettes of the underground between rush hours. Filmed in black and white, printed on colour stock.
Under Ground, Gordon Fiddler, provided by the National Film Board of Canada