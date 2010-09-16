The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Under Ground

A film study of a Montréal metro station, not as a link in the transportation system, but as a subject for the camera--a place of echoing tunnels, long perspectives, speeding trains, larger-than-life advertisements. The camera sweeps everywhere, wherever there is a scene of intrinsic interest, compiling vignettes of the underground between rush hours. Filmed in black and white, printed on colour stock.
Details

Urbanism Transportation All subjects
  • director
    Gordon Fiddler
Under Ground
