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The Umpire

This short dramatic film for children, told from the point of view of a nine-year-old boy, explores the subject of parental separation.
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Intended to promote discussion and encourage children to express their feelings, the story is set on the morning that Phillip Hudson learns his parents are splitting up. When his father's absence puts the Saturday morning baseball game in jeopardy, Phillip's determination saves the day. In a warm and entertaining fashion, The Umpire shows a boy dealing with a painful situation in a resourceful and constructive way.

Psychology and Psychiatry Families Children and Youth All subjects
  • director
    Paul Shapiro
  • producer
    John Kramer
  • executive producer
    John Spotton
  • script
    Paul Shapiro
    Jack Blum
  • cinematography
    Rene Ohashi
  • sound
    Tom Hidderley
  • editing
    James Lahti
  • re-recording
    Wally Weaver
  • music
    Jonathan Goldsmith
  • cast
    René Carlisle
    Keith Dutson
    Michael Fantini
    Ian Heath
    Arlene Mazerolle
    Paul Carswell
    Tony Cotroneo
    Jeff Chong
    Shay Kangro
    Jason Kramer
    Dorion Davis
    Michael Moore
    Richard Mills
    Jeremiah McCann
The Umpire
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