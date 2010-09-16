This short dramatic film for children, told from the point of view of a nine-year-old boy, explores the subject of parental separation.
Intended to promote discussion and encourage children to express their feelings, the story is set on the morning that Phillip Hudson learns his parents are splitting up. When his father's absence puts the Saturday morning baseball game in jeopardy, Phillip's determination saves the day. In a warm and entertaining fashion, The Umpire shows a boy dealing with a painful situation in a resourceful and constructive way.
The Umpire, Paul Shapiro, provided by the National Film Board of Canada