Using the area around Georgian Bay as a background, this film is a poetic meditation on the disappearance of French culture in Ontario, as expressed by a brother and sister who represent two visions of the same reality. While she has affirmed her origins, he speaks only English. Together they trace the history of this region through its Indigenous, French, and English cultures, as well as through family history.
Two Voices Echoing, Claudette Jaiko, provided by the National Film Board of Canada