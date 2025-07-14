The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Two Voices Echoing

Using the area around Georgian Bay as a background, this film is a poetic meditation on the disappearance of French culture in Ontario, as expressed by a brother and sister who represent two visions of the same reality. While she has affirmed her origins, he speaks only English. Together they trace the history of this region through its Indigenous, French, and English cultures, as well as through family history.
Details

Francophone Communities All subjects
  • director
    Claudette Jaiko
  • script
    Claudette Jaiko
  • producer
    Paul Lapointe
  • photography
    Martin Leclerc
    Leo Zourdoumis
  • sound
    Geoff Bowie
    Marie-Christine Sarda
    Petra Valier
  • editing
    Marie-Christine Sarda
  • sound editing
    Petra Valier
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • music
    Marcel Aymar
    John Doerr

