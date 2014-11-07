New release Coming None Triage: Dr. James Orbinski's Humanitarian Dilemma

2007 1 h 28 min Leaving soon

In this vérité feature documentary, we travel with Dr. James Orbinski from Toronto where he is a father, doctor and teacher, back to Africa where he spent years as a field doctor, as he embarks on writing a personal and controversial book about his humanitarian experiences. Dr. Orbinski accepted the 1999 Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) as their President, and was a field doctor during the Somali famine and the Rwandan genocide, among other catastrophes. In this film, and through his personal perspective, we look at the act of triage. Racing against time with limited …

This work deals with mature subject matter. Viewer discretion is advised.