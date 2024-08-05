The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Trécarré: Exploring the Saint Mary’s Bay Sound

Generations of rebellious musicians give bluegrass an Acadian accent in the vibrant musical community of Saint Mary’s Bay, Nova Scotia.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

For generations, music has been at the heart of Saint Mary’s Bay, a vibrant Acadian community in southwestern Nova Scotia. It first took root in a secluded clearing called “le Trécarré,” away from the watchful eyes of local priests, and has since grown into a powerful cultural force. Far from being a relic of the past or a tourist attraction, the region’s musical identity remains as dynamic as ever, with the force of a crashing wave. Creativity flows through the community like the tides, constantly evolving as new generations blend bluegrass and country with rock, punk, hip-hop and electronic sounds. Bands like Grand Dérangement, Peanut Butter Sunday and Radio Radio push musical traditions beyond the borders of Acadia and francophone Canada. Filmmaker Natalie Robichaud, a key figure in the local scene, takes us inside this electrifying world, where music isn’t just played—it’s shared, danced to and lived. Trécarré: Exploring the Saint Mary’s Bay Sound captures the spirit of a community where every moment is an opportunity to celebrate through music.

Music Agriculture Francophone Communities All subjects
  • director
    Natalie Robichaud
  • scriptwriter
    Natalie Robichaud
  • researcher
    Natalie Robichaud
  • director of photography
    Gilles Doiron
  • editor
    Pamela Gallant
  • director mentor
    Anika Lirette
  • story consultant
    Anika Lirette
  • participation
    Florence Arnault
    Susan Barley
    Joanne Belliveau
    Josette Beubotin
    Jacques Blinn
    James Clark
    Chad Comeau
    David Comeau
    Monique Comeau
    Reta Comeau
    Yvon Comeau
    Isabella Cyr
    Julia Deal
    Sébastien Dol
    Helen Doucet
    Magdalena Geppert
    Marie Girardeau
    Mary Guptill
    Nora Herskell
    Robert Herskell
    George Hicks
    Laura Hicks
    Roberta Journey
    Anne Marie LeBlanc
    Daniel LeBlanc
    Edesse LeBlanc
    Sophie LeBlanc
    Cameron McNamara
    Briand Melanson
    Elaine Melanson
    Francis Robichaud
    Simon Robichaud
    Raven Rusch
    David Saulnier
    Gilles Saulnier
    Gloria Saulnier
    Janice Saulnier
    Jeanne Saulnier
    Lydie Saulnier
    June Saulnier Melanson
    Michael Saulnier
    Noah Saulnier
    Rose-Marie Saulnier
    Russell Saulnier
    Timmy Saulnier
    Mark Tarmalczyk
    Diane Thimot
    Elaine Thimot
  • actor
    Jean-Luc Comeau
    Nita-Josée Hanna
    Nicholas MacLean
    Sophie Maillet
    François Thibault
  • narrator
    Natalie Robichaud
    Nadine Belliveau
  • sound recordist
    Patrick Martin
    Alec Victor
  • sound designer
    Patrick Martin
    Alec Victor
  • re-recording mixer
    Patrick Martin
    Alec Victor
  • narration recordist
    Jacques Blinn
  • online editing
    Serge Verreault
  • colorisation
    Serge Verreault
  • graphic designer
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • transcription
    Yvette Comeau
  • subtitling
    Difuze inc.
  • foley
    Simon Meilleur
  • foley recordist
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • archival research
    Emma Brunet
  • archival clearances
    Emma Brunet
  • music research
    Emma Brunet
  • music clearances
    Emma Brunet
  • original music
    Daniel LeBlanc
  • composer mentor
    Jean-François Mallet
  • musician
    Jacques Blinn
    David Comeau
    Yvon Comeau
    Sébastien Dol
    Daniel LeBlanc
    Cameron McNamara
    Briand Melanson
    David Saulnier
    Gloria Saulnier
    Michael Saulnier
    Russell Saulnier
    Timmy Saulnier
  • marketing manager
    Nathalie Guérard
  • line producer
    Geneviève Duguay
  • administrator
    Sia Koukoulas
  • senior production coordinator
    Audrey Rétho
  • technical coordinator
    Jean-François Laprise
  • video technical support
    Pierre Dupont
    Patrick Trahan
    Albert Kurian
  • audio technical support
    Bernard Belley
  • legal counsel
    Julie Patry
  • producer
    Christine Aubé
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier

Explore