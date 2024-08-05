For generations, music has been at the heart of Saint Mary’s Bay, a vibrant Acadian community in southwestern Nova Scotia. It first took root in a secluded clearing called “le Trécarré,” away from the watchful eyes of local priests, and has since grown into a powerful cultural force. Far from being a relic of the past or a tourist attraction, the region’s musical identity remains as dynamic as ever, with the force of a crashing wave. Creativity flows through the community like the tides, constantly evolving as new generations blend bluegrass and country with rock, punk, hip-hop and electronic sounds. Bands like Grand Dérangement, Peanut Butter Sunday and Radio Radio push musical traditions beyond the borders of Acadia and francophone Canada. Filmmaker Natalie Robichaud, a key figure in the local scene, takes us inside this electrifying world, where music isn’t just played—it’s shared, danced to and lived. Trécarré: Exploring the Saint Mary’s Bay Sound captures the spirit of a community where every moment is an opportunity to celebrate through music.