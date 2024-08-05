Generations of rebellious musicians give bluegrass an Acadian accent in the vibrant musical community of Saint Mary’s Bay, Nova Scotia.
For generations, music has been at the heart of Saint Mary’s Bay, a vibrant Acadian community in southwestern Nova Scotia. It first took root in a secluded clearing called “le Trécarré,” away from the watchful eyes of local priests, and has since grown into a powerful cultural force. Far from being a relic of the past or a tourist attraction, the region’s musical identity remains as dynamic as ever, with the force of a crashing wave. Creativity flows through the community like the tides, constantly evolving as new generations blend bluegrass and country with rock, punk, hip-hop and electronic sounds. Bands like Grand Dérangement, Peanut Butter Sunday and Radio Radio push musical traditions beyond the borders of Acadia and francophone Canada. Filmmaker Natalie Robichaud, a key figure in the local scene, takes us inside this electrifying world, where music isn’t just played—it’s shared, danced to and lived. Trécarré: Exploring the Saint Mary’s Bay Sound captures the spirit of a community where every moment is an opportunity to celebrate through music.
Trécarré: Exploring the Saint Mary’s Bay Sound, Natalie Robichaud, provided by the National Film Board of Canada