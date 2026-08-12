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Transpositions – Focus

Lyraël Dauphin shares the many obstacles she’s navigated throughout her transition journey.
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Multi-disciplinary artist Lyraël Dauphin reflects on her transition journey and the challenges she’s faced along the way. Drawing on her own experience, she discusses the representation of trans people, discrimination and the roots of misogyny. Her perspective offers insight into the realities of the trans community and the roadblocks that continue to shape the lives of trans people today.

ON FILME is a YouTube-first documentary project, featuring three unique perspectives on issues facing the media landscape today. Films, exclusive interviews and group discussions led by some of Quebec’s most influential voices. Join the discussion online.

Sexuality and Reproduction Social Issues Law and Crime Psychology and Psychiatry All subjects
  • director
    Simon Coutu
  • producer
    Pierre-Mathieu Fortin
  • project manager for strategic programming, Engagement and Production
    Laurence Dolbec
  • images
    Maxime Pilon-Lalande
    Alexandre Turgeon Dalpé
  • sound
    Andrés Solis Barrios
    Sylvain Cajelais
  • virtual production supervisior
    Maxime Faure
  • editor
    Zoé Guèvremont
  • graphic design
    Quarante douze
  • music
    KNLO
  • line producer
    Mélanie Lasnier
  • senior production coordinator
    Joëlle Lapointe
  • Innovation Lab director
    Louis-Richard Tremblay
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier