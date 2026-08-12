Transpositions – Focus

Multi-disciplinary artist Lyraël Dauphin reflects on her transition journey and the challenges she’s faced along the way. Drawing on her own experience, she discusses the representation of trans people, discrimination and the roots of misogyny. Her perspective offers insight into the realities of the trans community and the roadblocks that continue to shape the lives of trans people today.



ON FILME is a YouTube-first documentary project, featuring three unique perspectives on issues facing the media landscape today. Films, exclusive interviews and group discussions led by some of Quebec’s most influential voices. Join the discussion online.



