Transpositions – Fireside Chat

Why has it become so difficult to talk about transgender identity without the conversation becoming polarized? Simon Coutu speaks with Michel Dorais, a professor and sociologist specializing in sexuality, and speaker and content creator Henri-June Pilote about transgender rights, masculinity, the role of social media in the rise of transphobia and the importance of open dialogue. Together, they reflect on the narratives shaping our understanding of transgender identity and what it takes to foster a more inclusive society.



ON FILME is a YouTube-first documentary project, featuring three unique perspectives on issues facing the media landscape today. Films, exclusive interviews and group discussions led by some of Quebec’s most influential voices. Join the discussion online.