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Transpositions – Fireside Chat

Why is transphobia on the rise?
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Why has it become so difficult to talk about transgender identity without the conversation becoming polarized? Simon Coutu speaks with Michel Dorais, a professor and sociologist specializing in sexuality, and speaker and content creator Henri-June Pilote about transgender rights, masculinity, the role of social media in the rise of transphobia and the importance of open dialogue. Together, they reflect on the narratives shaping our understanding of transgender identity and what it takes to foster a more inclusive society.

ON FILME is a YouTube-first documentary project, featuring three unique perspectives on issues facing the media landscape today. Films, exclusive interviews and group discussions led by some of Quebec’s most influential voices. Join the discussion online.

Sexuality and Reproduction Social Issues Psychology and Psychiatry All subjects
  • director
    Simon Coutu
  • producer
    Pierre-Mathieu Fortin
  • participant
    Michel Dorais
    Henri-June Pilote
  • project manager for strategic programming, Engagement and Production
    Laurence Dolbec
  • images
    Maxime Pilon-Lalande
    Alexandre Turgeon Dalpé
  • sound
    Andrés Solis Barrios
    Sylvain Cajelais
  • virtual production supervisior
    Maxime Faure
  • editor
    Zoé Guèvremont
  • graphic design
    Quarante douze
  • music
    KNLO
  • line producer
    Mélanie Lasnier
  • senior production coordinator
    Joëlle Lapointe
  • Innovation Lab director
    Louis-Richard Tremblay
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier