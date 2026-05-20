A view from the cockpit of a VS880 Tracker aircraft patrolling Atlantic coastal waters and the eastern Arctic from its base in Shearwater, Nova Scotia. The film is a demonstration of the kind of peacetime missions served by the air arm of the Canadian Armed Forces in protecting territorial waters against illegal incursion and pollution, and in safe-guarding national sovereignty.
A view from the cockpit of a VS880 Tracker aircraft patrolling Atlantic coastal waters and the eastern Arctic from its base in Shearwater, Nova Scotia. The film is a demonstration of the kind of peacetime missions served by the air arm of the Canadian Armed Forces in protecting territorial waters against illegal incursion and pollution, and in safe-guarding national sovereignty.
Tracker, Kent Nason, provided by the National Film Board of Canada