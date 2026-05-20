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A view from the cockpit of a VS880 Tracker aircraft patrolling Atlantic coastal waters and the eastern Arctic from its base in Shearwater, Nova Scotia. The film is a demonstration of the kind of peacetime missions served by the air arm of the Canadian Armed Forces in protecting territorial waters against illegal incursion and pollution, and in safe-guarding national sovereignty.
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A view from the cockpit of a VS880 Tracker aircraft patrolling Atlantic coastal waters and the eastern Arctic from its base in Shearwater, Nova Scotia. The film is a demonstration of the kind of peacetime missions served by the air arm of the Canadian Armed Forces in protecting territorial waters against illegal incursion and pollution, and in safe-guarding national sovereignty.

National Security and Defence Transportation All subjects
  • director
    Kent Nason
  • executive producer
    Rex Tasker
  • commentary
    Barry Cowling
  • camera
    Wilf Spellmeier
  • sound
    Stanley Coe
  • editing
    Les Halman
  • sound editing
    Les Halman
Tracker
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Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

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