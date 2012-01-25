The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Toxic Trespass

2007 52 min
Leaving soon

This feature documentary is an investigation into the effects of the chemicals we are all exposed to in our daily lives. The film begins with the filmmaker Barri Cohen's own 10-year-old daughter, whose blood carries carcinogens like benzene and the long-banned DDT. Then, it heads out to Windsor and Sarnia: Canadian toxic hotspots, with startling clusters of deadly diseases. The film presents passionate activists working for positive change, along with doctors and scientists who see evidence of links between environmental pollution and health problems. Carried by Cohen's passion for truth and her disarming openness, this moving documentary is essential viewing …

Toxic Trespass

Details

This feature documentary is an investigation into the effects of the chemicals we are all exposed to in our daily lives. The film begins with the filmmaker Barri Cohen’s own 10-year-old daughter, whose blood carries carcinogens like benzene and the long-banned DDT. Then, it heads out to Windsor and Sarnia: Canadian toxic hotspots, with startling clusters of deadly diseases. The film presents passionate activists working for positive change, along with doctors and scientists who see evidence of links between environmental pollution and health problems. Carried by Cohen's passion for truth and her disarming openness, this moving documentary is essential viewing for anyone concerned about the effects of pollutants on our - and our children's - very DNA.

Toxic Trespass is accompanied by a comprehensive guidebook for educators, activists and concerned citizens, produced by the Women's Healthy Environment Network.
Environment and Conservation Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Children and Youth All subjects
  • executive producer
    Dorothy Goldin Rosenberg
    Silva Basmajian
  • producer
    Dorothy Goldin Rosenberg
    Mehernaz Lentin
    Anita Lee
  • director
    Barri Cohen
  • writer
    Barri Cohen
  • editor
    Paul Winestock
  • additional editing
    Charlotte Disher
  • music composer
    Richard Pell
  • cinematographer
    Mark Caswell
    Christian Bielz
    Stephen Adamcryck
    Christopher Romeike
    Barri Cohen
  • additional cinematography
    Planet Vox
  • sound recordist
    Bob Rouse
    Peter Sawade
    Ao Loo
    Jason Mulligan
    Steve French
    Mike MacClymont
    Peter Jones
    François Proulx
  • production assistant
    Carlo Vitelli
  • production coordinator
    Christine Kleckner
    Vanessa Espinoza
  • production supervisor
    Mark Wilson
  • line production
    Nadine Simunic
  • artistic director
    Sam Javanrouh
  • 2D animation
    Justin Mencel
  • motion graphics
    Mike Brown
  • colour grading artist
    David Hedley
  • assistant editor
    Michael Morgan
    Matt Cluett
    Dave McGroarty
  • VTR operator
    Tim Camilleri
  • technical director
    Brad Wall
  • video post-production producer
    Paul Moyer
  • audio post-production
    Joseph Serafini
    Lisa Ann Meawasige-Kortesz
  • dialogue editor
    Marvyn Dennis
  • post audio supervisor
    Scott Murdoch
  • re-recording engineer
    Stephen Traub
  • principle research consultant
    Dorothy Goldin Rosenberg
  • additional research
    Karen Doherty
    Barri Cohen
    Dani Cullimore
  • stock footage research
    Kathleen Maitland Carter
  • translation
    David Ellis
  • production accounting
    Daphne Field
  • legal services
    Kara Russell
  • title clearances
    Amy Lennie
  • transcription
    Ablescript

Education

Ages 14 to 17
School subjects
Ethics and Religious Culture - Ethical Values Indigenous Studies - Issues and Contemporary Challenges Science - Environmental Science Social Studies - Environmental Challenges
What does the government’s reluctance to release information about adverse environmental issues mean for the people of Windsor and Sarnia, where health, particularly that of children, is compromised by environmental pollutants? From the point of view of a resident of Windsor or Sarnia, write a letter to Health Canada expressing your concerns. Have students explore how the situation is different/the same for those who live on the Aamjiwnaang Reserve and those who live in Windsor.
Toxic Trespass
