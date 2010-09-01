Ages 8 to 11

Family Studies/Home Economics - Consumer Awareness

Social Studies - Environmental Challenges



This visionary animated short explores the worrisome prospect of having to breathe increasingly polluted air. Instead of burying ourselves alive, there are solutions that can limit the damage caused by the vicious circle of consumption and pollution. Do students have any suggestions? Have students create a prototype eco-friendly lunch box, or collect all the waste produced by the class during an entire week to assess whether the 3 Rs concept (reduce, reuse, recycle) is viable.