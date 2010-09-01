The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Air!

Although only 2 minutes long, this animated short makes the point that oxygen is the stuff of life whether on land, in the air or water, but that it is becoming scarcer as man-made pollutants crowd it out. This is a film without words in which plants, birds, fish and, finally, humans come to the same "breathless" end.

Credits
  • director
    Paul Driessen
  • animation
    Paul Driessen
  • producer
    Pierre Moretti
  • camera
    Pierre Provost
  • sound
    Don Wellington
    Sidney Pearson

Education

Ages 8 to 11

Family Studies/Home Economics - Consumer Awareness
Social Studies - Environmental Challenges

This visionary animated short explores the worrisome prospect of having to breathe increasingly polluted air. Instead of burying ourselves alive, there are solutions that can limit the damage caused by the vicious circle of consumption and pollution. Do students have any suggestions? Have students create a prototype eco-friendly lunch box, or collect all the waste produced by the class during an entire week to assess whether the 3 Rs concept (reduce, reuse, recycle) is viable.

