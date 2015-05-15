The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility
New release
Coming 
None

Torchrunners

2002 8 min
Leaving soon

First Nation runners from the 1967 Pan Am torch relay remember their teen-age years when they ran 800-km with the Games torch only to not be allowed into the Winnipeg Pan Am stadium. In 1999 they received an apology and finished the last part of their journey, 32 years later. Torchrunners looks at the tradition of running and how residential school survivors used that tradition to endure residential school. This is a film about endurance, forgiveness and celebrating culture.

This content is not available for free viewing in your location.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.
Not available
Share
Torchrunners

Details

First Nation runners from the 1967 Pan Am torch relay remember their teen-age years when they ran 800-km with the Games torch only to not be allowed into the Winnipeg Pan Am stadium. In 1999 they received an apology and finished the last part of their journey, 32 years later. Torchrunners looks at the tradition of running and how residential school survivors used that tradition to endure residential school. This is a film about endurance, forgiveness and celebrating culture.

Sports and Leisure Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) All subjects
  • writer
    Laura Robinson
  • director
    Laura Robinson
  • producer
    Laura Robinson
    Liz Jarvis
  • story consultant
    Jordan Wheeler
  • narrator
    Jordan Wheeler
  • music
    Paul Shrofel
  • camera
    Fred Mislawchuk
  • editor
    Julie Hackett Strachan
  • sound edit
    Byron Foster
  • mix
    Byron Foster

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store

Education

Ages 13 to 18
School subjects
History and Citizenship Education - Civil Rights and Freedoms Indigenous Studies - History/Politics Indigenous Studies - Identity/Society Social Studies - Social Policies and Programs

Explore the tradition of sports in Indigenous communities in Canada. Research Tom Longboat, the most famous First Nations long-distance runner in this country. Why were these three young torchrunners denied the chance to enter the stadium for the 1967 Pan Am relay?  How does their prominence in the Pan Am Games in 1999 provide closure for them? How does their inclusion in these Games act as a path towards reconciliation?  

Explore