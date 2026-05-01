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Tonya Williams: One Way or Another

This short film is a reflective portrait of Tonya Williams, shaped through her encounter with her own archives. As she revisits these materials, Tonya recounts the memories that have anchored her journey, from her early work in commercials to her role on Polka Dot Door, and later her rise on The Young and the Restless. These experiences reveal the foundation that led her to create the Reelworld Film Festival, a lasting extension of her vision and advocacy.
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This short film is a reflective portrait of Tonya Williams, shaped through her encounter with her own archives. As she revisits these materials, Tonya recounts the memories that have anchored her journey, from her early work in commercials to her role on Polka Dot Door, and later her rise on The Young and the Restless. These experiences reveal the foundation that led her to create the Reelworld Film Festival, a lasting extension of her vision and advocacy.

Film and Video Arts Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism Women - Portraits All subjects
  • recipient
    Tonya Williams
  • writer
    Yasmine Mathurin
  • director
    Yasmine Mathurin
  • producer
    Niki Little
  • line producer
    Stéphanie Quevillon
  • director of photography
    Christian Bielz
  • sound recordist
    Amanda Wong
  • production manager
    Kennedy Salloum
  • first assistant camera
    Praven Yoganathan
  • data management technician
    Praven Yoganathan
  • hair & make-up
    Sade Tuitt
  • archival technician
    Dylan Adamson
  • editor
    Sarah Jane Bachinski
  • sound designer
    Lucas Prokaziuk
  • technical coordinator
    Kevin Riley
    Luc Binette
    Phillip Hawkes
  • technical support - editing
    Pierre Dupont
    Albert Kurian
    Patrick Trahan
  • titles
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • re-recording mixer
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • colourist
    Luca di Gioacchino
  • online editor
    Luca di Gioacchino
  • archival researcher
    Madame Karine
  • versioning & accessibility coordinator
    Sylvie Azoulay
  • translation
    difuze
  • subtitling
    difuze
  • music
    Audio Network Canada
  • legal advisor
    Peter Kallianiotis
  • coordinator, PCDM Branch
    Marcia Seebaran
  • administrator
    Justine Chevarie-Cossette
  • senior production coordinator
    Aaron Corso
  • executive producer
    John Christou