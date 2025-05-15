The Canadian Services Colleges--Royal Military College, Kingston, and Royal Roads, Victoria--provide university education and service training to young men who wish to join the active or reserve forces of the Canadian Navy, Army or Air Force. First at Royal Roads, then at Kingston, with high-ranking officials and the college faculty in attendance, the film shows some of the intensive instruction and training received by student officers. Culmination of Cadet Leonard Bolger's course is seen--a full-dress military graduation ceremony at Kingston,
The Canadian Services Colleges--Royal Military College, Kingston, and Royal Roads, Victoria--provide university education and service training to young men who wish to join the active or reserve forces of the Canadian Navy, Army or Air Force. First at Royal Roads, then at Kingston, with high-ranking officials and the college faculty in attendance, the film shows some of the intensive instruction and training received by student officers. Culmination of Cadet Leonard Bolger's course is seen--a full-dress military graduation ceremony at Kingston,
Tomorrow's Officers, Jack Olsen, provided by the National Film Board of Canada