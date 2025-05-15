The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Tomorrow's Officers

The Canadian Services Colleges--Royal Military College, Kingston, and Royal Roads, Victoria--provide university education and service training to young men who wish to join the active or reserve forces of the Canadian Navy, Army or Air Force. First at Royal Roads, then at Kingston, with high-ranking officials and the college faculty in attendance, the film shows some of the intensive instruction and training received by student officers. Culmination of Cadet Leonard Bolger's course is seen--a full-dress military graduation ceremony at Kingston,
Education National Security and Defence All subjects
  • director
    Jack Olsen
  • producer
    Michael Spencer
  • script
    Joseph Schull
  • photography
    Jean-Marie Couture
  • sound
    Clarke Daprato
    Geoff Taylor
  • editing
    Pierre F. Bruneau
  • sound editing
    Peter Jones

