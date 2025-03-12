The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Thoughts on the Future with George McRobie

George McRobie, from Britain's Intermediate Technology Group, and environmental specialists from Canadian universities, government and industry, discuss changes they foresee in the treatment of the Earth's resources and the responsibility that falls to technology in making the world a better place to live. Some ecology-protective progress is illustrated in the film by engineers, and much more is promised for the future.
Environment and Conservation Technology All subjects
  • director
    Roger Hart
  • executive producer
    Colin Low

