George McRobie, from Britain's Intermediate Technology Group, and environmental specialists from Canadian universities, government and industry, discuss changes they foresee in the treatment of the Earth's resources and the responsibility that falls to technology in making the world a better place to live. Some ecology-protective progress is illustrated in the film by engineers, and much more is promised for the future.
Thoughts on the Future with George McRobie, Roger Hart, provided by the National Film Board of Canada