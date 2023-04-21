This Is Where I Sleep - Pipo

After the earthquake that devastated Haiti, the inhabitants began to rebuild everything. Fortunately, Pipo's house was not damaged. He lives there with his family and he travels the streets on his bike. If you go to the city of Jacmel and you see a young boy passing by you pedaling happily, it is surely him!
