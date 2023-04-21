The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

This Is Where I Sleep - Pipo

, &
2013 5 min
Leaving soon

After the earthquake that devastated Haiti, the inhabitants began to rebuild everything. Fortunately, Pipo's house was not damaged. He lives there with his family and he travels the streets on his bike. If you go to the city of Jacmel and you see a young boy passing by you pedaling happily, it is surely him!

This Is Where I Sleep - Pipo

Details

After the earthquake that devastated Haiti, the inhabitants began to rebuild everything. Fortunately, Pipo's house was not damaged. He lives there with his family and he travels the streets on his bike. If you go to the city of Jacmel and you see a young boy passing by you pedaling happily, it is surely him!

Children and Youth All subjects
  • direction
    Annick De Vries
    Ernest Godin
    Eza Paventi
  • production
    Annick De Vries
    Ernest Godin

