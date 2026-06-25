This Ability is an innovative filmmaking initiative that puts the power of storytelling directly into the hands of adults with developmental disabilities. Created through a partnership between the National Film Board of Canada and the Burnaby Association for Community Inclusion (BACI), with support from Philia and the United Way, the project shifts the lens from observation to lived experience—amplifying voices that are too often underrepresented.Through hands-on workshops and ongoing mentorship, members of the This Ability Media Club gained the skills and confidence to create films that reflect their own perspectives. Over the course of a year, filmmaker Lorna Boschman worked …
This Ability is an innovative filmmaking initiative that puts the power of storytelling directly into the hands of adults with developmental disabilities. Created through a partnership between the National Film Board of Canada and the Burnaby Association for Community Inclusion (BACI), with support from Philia and the United Way, the project shifts the lens from observation to lived experience—amplifying voices that are too often underrepresented.Through hands-on workshops and ongoing mentorship, members of the This Ability Media Club gained the skills and confidence to create films that reflect their own perspectives. Over the course of a year, filmmaker Lorna Boschman worked closely with a dedicated group, meeting weekly to build trust, develop technical abilities, and support each participant in telling their story.
This Ability, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada