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This Ability

This Ability is an innovative filmmaking initiative that puts the power of storytelling directly into the hands of adults with developmental disabilities. Created through a partnership between the National Film Board of Canada and the Burnaby Association for Community Inclusion (BACI), with support from Philia and the United Way, the project shifts the lens from observation to lived experience—amplifying voices that are too often underrepresented.Through hands-on workshops and ongoing mentorship, members of the This Ability Media Club gained the skills and confidence to create films that reflect their own perspectives. Over the course of a year, filmmaker Lorna Boschman worked …
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This Ability is an innovative filmmaking initiative that puts the power of storytelling directly into the hands of adults with developmental disabilities. Created through a partnership between the National Film Board of Canada and the Burnaby Association for Community Inclusion (BACI), with support from Philia and the United Way, the project shifts the lens from observation to lived experience—amplifying voices that are too often underrepresented.Through hands-on workshops and ongoing mentorship, members of the This Ability Media Club gained the skills and confidence to create films that reflect their own perspectives. Over the course of a year, filmmaker Lorna Boschman worked closely with a dedicated group, meeting weekly to build trust, develop technical abilities, and support each participant in telling their story.

Media and Communication Social Issues People with disabilities All subjects
  • participant
    Sean Craig
    Ginger Gibbons
    Gerry Juzenas
    Shannon Leclair
    Jim Lewendon
    Michelle McDonald
    Bruce Melen
    Watson Moy
  • writer
    Lorna Boschman
  • director
    Lorna Boschman
  • producer
    Tracey Friesen
  • project coordinator
    Chris Tanner
  • executive director
    Tanya Sather
    Richard Faucher
  • cinematographer
    Mo Simpson
  • location sound
    Moira Simpson
  • editor
    Moira Simpson
  • sound design
    Gael MacLean
  • sound apprentice
    Sylvi MacCormac
  • online editor
    John Christie
  • short film director
    Michelle McDonald
    Watson Moy
    Ginger Gibbons
    Sean Craig
    Gerry Juzenas
    Shannon Leclair
  • additional cinematography
    Lorna Boschman
    Ginger Gibbons
    Dalton Hyman
    Watson Moy
  • project director
    Lorna Boschman
  • project editor
    Lorna Boschman
  • sound supervisor
    Gael MacLean
  • music
    Michael Flannigan
  • sound editor
    Michael Flannigan
  • technical coordinator
    Wes Machnikowski
  • production supervisor
    Kathryn Lynch
  • marketing manager
    Kay Leung
  • program administrator
    Bruce Hagerman
  • executive producer
    Rina Fraticelli
This Ability
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