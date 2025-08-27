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There Are No Words

Filmmaker and activist Min Sook Lee turns a critical eye on her father—a former intelligence officer—to confront the silences surrounding her mother’s suicide.
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TW: This film contains discussions of suicide and the effects of suicide loss on survivors. If you need support services, please call your local Distress Centre. If you need immediate help, please call or text 9-8-8. 

Award-winning filmmaker Min Sook Lee turns the camera on herself in this intimate and urgent documentary, searching for memories of her mother, Song Ji Lee, who died when Lee was just 12 years old. Her search leads her to her now 90-year-old father, the last direct connection she has to her mother. Revisiting the people and places of her childhood in Toronto and Hwasun, South Korea, Lee pieces together a family history shaped by silence, displacement and memories that refuse to settle into a single truth. Confrontational and speculative, There Are No Words explores how trauma fractures memory and how larger histories can become embedded in family life. Moving between documented and imagined histories, Lee confronts what can be remembered, what has been forgotten and what remains impossible to say. 

Honourable Mention for Best Canadian Feature Film Award at the Toronto International Film Festival

Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism Psychology and Psychiatry Families Women All subjects
Family Stories All channels
  • writer
    Min Sook Lee
  • director
    Min Sook Lee
  • cinematography
    Iris Ng
  • editor
    Eui Yong Zong
  • music
    Andrew Yong Hoon Lee
  • visual research
    Erin Chisholm
    Mi Re Kim
    Emmanuel Moon-chil Park
  • producer
    Sherien Barsoum
    Chanda Chevannes
  • executive producer
    Chanda Chevannes
    Anita Lee
  • featuring
    Min Sook Lee
    Chung Beum Lee
    Luna Lee
    Samuel Park
    Hae Yeon Choo
    Hyeong Im
    Myeong Soon Oh
    Hye Soon Park
    Yong Ju Kim
    Sue-Binn Lee
    Megan Deveaux
    Frank Bark
    Clara Bark
  • gut ceremony
    Jung Hee Kim
    Eun Jeong Kim
    Dong Cheol Lee
    Gyeong Hwan Shin
    Jeong Sam Kim
    Yong Woo Moon
  • production manager
    Adrianna Marling
    Mi Re Kim
    Sunah Kim
  • production supervisor
    Marcus Matyas
  • unit production manager
    Calvin Serutoke
  • senior production coordinator
    Adrianna Marling
    Katie Murray
    Vaishnavi Sambhus
  • production coordinator
    Omorose Osagie
    Calvin Serutoke
    Eponine Young
  • development producer
    Lea Marin
    Anita Lee
  • development associate producer
    Kate Vollum
  • studio operations manager
    Mark Wilson
  • studio administrator
    Victoria Angell
    Andrew Martin-Smith
  • studio coordinator
    Victoria Anderson Gardner
    Carly Kastner
    Calvin Serutoke
  • administrative assistant
    Elana Emer
  • studio technician
    Q'Mal Labad-Workman
  • additional photography
    Eunsoo Cho
    Mrinal Desai
    Min Sook Lee
    Ésery Mondésir
    Jason O'Hara
    Hong Yeol Park
  • 1st assistant camera
    Chelsie Boreland
    Elana Emer
    Yoon Beom Lee
    Ashley Mach
    Jeongwoo Noh
    Talia Woodland
    Marisa Wu
  • 2nd assistant camera
    Young Hwa Ahn
    Doyeon Kim
    Nigel Tang
    Roy Zheng
  • gaffer
    Hyun Jae Park
  • key grip
    Wilny Su
  • grip
    Jasmine de Boer
  • set dresser
    Meryl Romo
  • sound recordist
    Jason Hopfner
    Yongseok Kim
    Min Jae Lee
    Huan Nguyen
    Dominic Tan
    Amanda Wong
  • digital media technician
    Jasmine de Boer
    Set Shuter
    Talia Woodland
  • steadicam operator
    Jeongwoo Noh
    Talia Woodland
  • drone cinematographer
    Hong Yeol Park
    Tom Comet
  • drone camera operator
    Matt Joniec
  • narrator
    Min Sook Lee
  • story consultant
    Ricardo Acosta
  • research interviewer
    Lisa Valencia-Svensson
  • field producer
    Emmanuel Moon-chil Park
  • field manager
    Yongchul Im
  • production assistant
    Seo Woo Bae
    Alexander Efimov
    Ebony Green
    Toby Karass-Rohan
    Minsoo Lee
    Song Ji Lee
    Siwon Park
    Kyeong Min Son
  • interpreter
    Hae Yeon Choo
    Hyunjung Lee
    Sue-Binn Lee
    Samuel Park
  • stills photographer
    Elana Emer
    Adrianna Marling
    Rachael Reid
  • driver
    Hyun Jun Kim
    Yongbum Kim
  • location support
    Hyo Kyoung Jeon
  • COVID testing
    Pulsar UV
  • post-production coordinator
    Lia Tarachansky
  • assistant editor
    Cat Senior
  • additional assistant editor
    Meraj Badiuzzaman
    Cassidy Croft
    Chorong Kim
  • compositor
    Cat Senior
  • technical coordinator
    Luc Binette
    Phillip Hawkes
    Kevin Riley
    Shaghayegh Haghdoust Yazdi
  • post-production picture services
    Urban Post Production Inc.
  • colourist
    Andrew Mandziuk
  • conform editor
    Kyle Campbell
  • online editor
    Jessica Goebell
    Andrew Mandziuk
  • post producer
    Sarah Elliott
  • VP of operations
    Roberta Bratti
  • director of sales
    Kingsley Fialho
  • picture operations manager
    Bruce Rees
  • post-production sound services
    Formosa Group Toronto
  • re-recording mixer
    Matthew Chan
  • sound designer
    David Rose
  • dialogue editor
    Elma Bello
  • ADR mixer
    Paul Lynch
  • head of production
    Ginny Koole
  • director of sound services
    Alex Aslund
  • additional sound effects
    Dahee Kim
    Heejin Kim
  • news reader
    John McGrath
  • title design
    Ali Qadeer
  • transcription
    Chorong Kim
    Hyun-Chul Kim
  • translation
    Chorong Kim
    Power of Babel
  • subtitles
    Chorong Kim
    Hae Yeon Choo
    Sophie Bowman
    Min Sook Lee
    Eui Yong Zong
  • film development
    Niagara Custom Lab
  • film scanning
    Frame Discreet
  • senior marketing advisor
    Kay Rondonneau
  • marketing coordinator
    Harmonie Hemming
  • publicist
    Jennifer Mair
  • legal counsel
    Peter Kallianiotis
  • mental health consultant
    Karen Dougherty
  • music rights research
    Emmanuel Moon-chil Park
  • music licensing consultant
    JinLyeol Kim