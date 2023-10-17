The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

The Unbroken Line

1979 29 min

The Unbroken Line

1979 29 min

This is a historical survey of the office of the Canadian governor general, from its inception through the inauguration of Edward Schreyer to office. Drawing from archival photos and using live-action film footage, The Unbroken Line gives us a look at some of the governors general (and their families) who have contributed to the Canadian political system.

The Unbroken Line

Details

Politics and Government - Canada

History - Canada

Politics and Government - Canada
History - Canada
All subjects
  • director
    Diane Beaudry
  • producer
    Michael McKennirey
  • executive producer
    Arthur Hammond
    Barrie Howells
  • script
    Barry Cowling
  • photography
    Andreas Poulsson
    Jean-Pierre Lachapelle
    Douglas Kiefer
    Robert Humble
  • sound
    Yves Gendron
    Jacques Drouin
    Bev Davidson
    Claude Hazanavicius
  • editing
    Janice Brown
  • sound editing
    André Galbrand
  • narrator
    Michael Kane
  • music
    Keith Tedman

