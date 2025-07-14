In our mobile society some families move a lot, and children have to make new friends just when they are becoming comfortable with the ones they have. This film tries to show what goes on in the mind of a nine-year-old girl who finds her happiness disturbed both by a move to another street and by her father's increasing drunkenness.
The Summer We Moved to Elm Street, Patricia Watson, provided by the National Film Board of Canada