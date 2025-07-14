The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

The Summer We Moved to Elm Street

In our mobile society some families move a lot, and children have to make new friends just when they are becoming comfortable with the ones they have. This film tries to show what goes on in the mind of a nine-year-old girl who finds her happiness disturbed both by a move to another street and by her father's increasing drunkenness.
  • director
    Patricia Watson
  • script
    Patricia Watson
  • producer
    Guy Glover
  • photography
    Jean-Claude Labrecque
  • sound
    Jacques Drouin
  • editing
    Kathleen Shannon
  • sound editing
    Kathleen Shannon
  • re-recording
    Ron Alexander
    Roger Lamoureux
    Michel Descombes
  • cast
    Darlene Harcourt
    Jane Morphew
    Maggi Morris
    Larry Reynolds
The Summer We Moved to Elm Street
