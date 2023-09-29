The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

The Street

A dramatized account of the work of the Elizabeth Fry Society in the rehabilitation of women who have been on the wrong side of the law. Kathie is a young woman who turned to prostitution and discovered, when she wanted to go straight, that the road back was harder than she had anticipated. She makes the decision to turn for help to a social worker of the Elizabeth Fry Society who had visited her in prison. The social worker stands by her and helps her find a job. That is the first step in her rehabilitation, but the film makes …
Law and Crime Women Social Issues All subjects
  • director
    Fergus McDonell
  • producer
    Julian Biggs
  • script
    Charles E. Israel
  • photography
    Eugene Boyko
  • sound
    John Locke
  • editing
    Donald Ginsberg
  • sound editing
    Stuart Baker
  • cast
    Peggi Loder
    Sylvia Lennick
    Carol Starkman
    Margaret MacBain
    Alice Hill
    Dawn Greenhalgh
    Iris Krangle
    Ted Follows
    Sydney Brown
The Street
