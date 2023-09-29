The Street

A dramatized account of the work of the Elizabeth Fry Society in the rehabilitation of women who have been on the wrong side of the law. Kathie is a young woman who turned to prostitution and discovered, when she wanted to go straight, that the road back was harder than she had anticipated. She makes the decision to turn for help to a social worker of the Elizabeth Fry Society who had visited her in prison. The social worker stands by her and helps her find a job. That is the first step in her rehabilitation, but the film makes us realize the lonely inner struggle that Kathie still faces in setting her life in order.