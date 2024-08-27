In the fall of 1985, a small group of Haida people stood on a muddy logging road on Lyell Island—and refused to move. What followed was a landmark act of peaceful resistance that helped spark a nationwide reckoning around land, sovereignty and environmental justice. Drawing from over a hundred hours of electrifying archival footage, The Stand immerses us in the tension, courage and quiet humanity of that moment. Directed by Christopher Auchter (Now Is the Time), the film honours the Elders, activists and supernatural spirits who helped shape a new future for the Haida Nation—and for all of Canada.