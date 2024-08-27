The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

The Stand

In 1985, the Haida Nation stood in the path of destruction—and changed the course of Canadian history.
In the fall of 1985, a small group of Haida people stood on a muddy logging road on Lyell Island—and refused to move. What followed was a landmark act of peaceful resistance that helped spark a nationwide reckoning around land, sovereignty and environmental justice. Drawing from over a hundred hours of electrifying archival footage, The Stand immerses us in the tension, courage and quiet humanity of that moment. Directed by Christopher Auchter (Now Is the Time), the film honours the Elders, activists and supernatural spirits who helped shape a new future for the Haida Nation—and for all of Canada.

Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Forestry All subjects
Indigenous Cinema
  • writer
    Chris Auchter
  • director
    Chris Auchter
  • editor
    Sarah Hedar
  • story editor
    Sarah Hedar
  • producer
    Shirley Vercruysse
  • line producer
    Jennifer Roworth
  • original music
    Genevieve Vincent
  • sound designer
    Luigi Allemano
  • animator
    Chris Auchter
  • featuring
    Delores Churchill
  • senior production coordinator
    Lee Clapp
    Nathan Conchie
    Nicolas Ayerbe Barona
  • technical coordinator
    Wes Machnikowski
    Lyne Lapointe
  • re-recording mixer
    Shelley Craig
  • colourist
    Serge Verreault
  • title designer
    Tim Linklater
  • graphic designer
    Tim Linklater
  • 3D modeler
    JC Cappelletti
  • visual effects
    Russell Heyman
  • animation colourist
    Tara Barker
  • additional animation
    Eoin Duffy
  • graphic artist
    Eoin Duffy
  • foley artist
    Karla Baumgardner
  • foley assistant
    Lauren Falvo
  • researcher
    Caroline Coutts
  • musician
    Brenda Fedoruk
    Dakota Martin
    Genevieve Vincent
    Holly Bryan
    Katherine Watson
    Lani Krantz
    Nick Anderson
    William Loveless VI
    Cristian Markos
    Isabelle Roland
    John Walsh
    Janet Steinberg
    Jennie Press
    Peter Ing
    Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas
    Nicholas Wright
    Tejas Collison
  • recording engineer
    Chris McIntosh
    Zach Blackstone
  • music mixer
    Noah Hubbell
  • singer
    Carsen (Gray) LaPlante
    Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas
  • music producer
    Genevieve Vincent
  • music leader
    Genevieve Vincent
  • orchestrator
    Danielle Schwob
  • copyist
    Danielle Schwob
  • marketing manager
    Kay Rondonneau
  • publicist
    Katja De Bock
  • studio administrator
    Nathan Conchie
    Carla Jones
  • legal counsel
    Peter Kallianiotis
  • executive producer
    Shirley Vercruysse

