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The Spruce Bog: An Essay in Ecology

The conditions under which a spruce bog is formed, with details of the plant types found at successive stages of development from open water to mature spruce forest. Time-lapse photography illustrates the growth and decay of vegetation preceding the appearance of the sphagnum moss that chokes off water to make the floor of the forest.
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The conditions under which a spruce bog is formed, with details of the plant types found at successive stages of development from open water to mature spruce forest. Time-lapse photography illustrates the growth and decay of vegetation preceding the appearance of the sphagnum moss that chokes off water to make the floor of the forest.

Plants All subjects
  • director
    Dalton Muir
  • camera
    Dalton Muir
  • producer
    J.V. Durden
  • script
    J.V. Durden
  • editing
    J.V. Durden
  • executive producer
    Guy Glover
  • sound
    George Croll
  • narrator
    Geoffrey Hogwood
  • music
    Robert Fleming
The Spruce Bog: An Essay in Ecology
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