The conditions under which a spruce bog is formed, with details of the plant types found at successive stages of development from open water to mature spruce forest. Time-lapse photography illustrates the growth and decay of vegetation preceding the appearance of the sphagnum moss that chokes off water to make the floor of the forest.
The conditions under which a spruce bog is formed, with details of the plant types found at successive stages of development from open water to mature spruce forest. Time-lapse photography illustrates the growth and decay of vegetation preceding the appearance of the sphagnum moss that chokes off water to make the floor of the forest.
The Spruce Bog: An Essay in Ecology, Dalton Muir, provided by the National Film Board of Canada