The Secret Order

| 1 h 24 min
Phil Comeau shines a spotlight on the Ordre de Jacques-Cartier, a powerful secret society that operated from 1926 to 1965, infiltrating every sector of Canadian society and forging the fate of French-language communities. Through never-before-heard testimony from former members of the Order, along with historically accurate dramatic reconstructions, this film paints a gripping portrait of the social and political struggles of Canadian francophone-minority communities.

Francophone Communities
History - Canada
History - Canada - 1946-Present
Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism
History
Credits
  • participation
    Louis-Philippe Albert
    Hébert Arseneault
    Louise Blanchard
    Lucien Boudreau
    Jeannine Boudreau-Finn
    Marthe Caron
    Gérald Carroll
    Euclide Chiasson
    Alice Cocunubova
    Jeanne-Mance Cormier
    Aldelbert Dugas
    Louise Imbeault
    Antoine Landry
    Mathias Landry
    Sylvain Lanteigne
    Édouard LeBlanc
    François Leblanc
    Clarence LeBreton
    Edmond Paulin
    Antoine Richard
    Guy Richard
    Denise Robillard
    Lorio Roy
    Bernard Savoie
    Louise Savoie
    Pierrette Savoie
    Bernard Thériault
    Léon Thériault
  • actor
    André Roy
    Gabriel Robichaud
    Raphaël Butler
    Jean-Philippe Raîche
    Ludger Beaulieu
    Émilien Cormier
    Félix Basque
    Gabriel Vincent Deslauriers
    Mathieu Chouinard
    Christian Kit Goguen
    Philip André Collette
    Ghislain Basque
    Luc Doucet
    Rosaire L'Italien
    Sébastien Poirier
    Maël Bisson
  • extra
    Marcel Allard
    Lee Cormier
    Michel Cyr
    Jules Desrosiers
    Frédéric Dion
    Éloi Doucet
    André Frenette
    Bernard Galarneau
    Pascal Haché
    Philippe Landry
    René Légère
    Jean-Marie Nadeau
    Daniel Pitre
    Denis Rioux
    Claude Sivret
  • director
    Phil Comeau
  • scriptwriter
    Phil Comeau
  • researcher
    Phil Comeau
  • narrator
    Phil Comeau
  • editor
    Louis-Martin Paradis
  • director of photography
    Mario Paulin
    Jérôme Sabourin
  • additional cameraman
    Bernard Fougères
    Étienne Boivin
  • location sound recorder
    Serge Arseneault
  • additional location sound recorder
    Marc Landry
    Richard Lavoie
    Patrick Martin
  • animator
    Éléonore Goldberg
  • production manager
    Colette Mallais
    Geneviève Thibert
  • narration recording director
    Michel Langlois
  • narration recording
    Jonathan Sonier
  • art director
    Xavier Georges
  • 1st assistant director
    Daniel Basque
  • 2nd assistant director
    Marie-Pierre Valay-Nadeau
  • 3rd assistant director
    Aline Nicholson
  • set designer
    Bernice Butler
  • props
    Andrea Buckle
  • 1st assistant cameraman
    Étienne Boivin
  • 2nd assistant cameraman
    Étienne Boivin
  • boom operator
    Marc Landry
  • script supervisor
    Louise Thériault
  • location director
    Monique Malenfant
  • location manager
    Marie-France Jean
  • production assistant
    Nicolas Boudreau
  • key grip
    Éric Arsenault
  • best boy grip
    Jean-Michel Vienneau
  • gaffer
    Simon Doucet
  • best boy gaffer
    Paul Parker
  • carpenter
    Sylvain Ward
  • costume designer
    Lynn Losier
    Claudie Landry
  • head wardrobe
    Alexandra Johnston
  • set dresser
    Michelle Paulin
  • hairdresser
    Mindy Morang
  • makeup artist
    Rachel Noël
  • hair and make-up assistant
    Chantal Ratcliffe
  • production coordinator
    Yousra Benziane
  • driver
    Pierre Robichaud
    Sophie Bélanger
  • still photographer
    Louis-Philippe Chiasson
  • casting director
    Marie-Pierre Valay-Nadeau
  • Audition camera operator
    Paul Arseneau
  • sound editor
    Daniel Toussaint
  • sound mixer
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • online editor
    Serge Verreault
  • graphic designer
    J.W. Jessy Forsyth
    Samuel LeGresley
    Alain Ostiguy
    Cynthia Ouellet
    Julie Raymond
  • transcription
    Pro Documents
  • subtitles
    Sette
  • closed captioning
    Sette
  • foley
    Simon Meilleur
  • foley recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • archival research
    Emma Brunet
  • rights clearances
    Emma Brunet
  • additional research
    Danika Gourgon
    Jairo Buitrago Ciro
  • historical consultant
    Philippe Volpé
    Bernard Thériault
    François Leblanc
  • script consultant
    Benoît Guichard
  • research consultant
    Luc Bourdon
    Pascale Savoie-Brideau
  • protagonist and extra consultant
    Luc Doucet
  • narration consultant
    Jean-Philippe Raîche
  • original music
    Jean Massicotte
  • musician
    Jean Massicotte
    Dominique Beauséjour-Ostiguy
    Jeanne Côté
    Vincent Delorme
  • marketing manager
    François Jacques
  • line producer
    Geneviève Duguay
  • administrator
    Geneviève Duguay
    Sia Koukoulas
  • senior production coordinator
    Audrey Rétho
  • technical coordinator
    Jean-François Laprise
  • video technical support
    Pierre Dupont
    Patrick Trahan
    Marie-Josée Gourde
  • legal counsel
    Julie Patry
  • producer
    Christine Aubé
  • executive producer
    Denis McCready
    Nathalie Cloutier
  • director of contents
    Jérôme Hellio
  • chief of original programming
    Guy Boutin
  • principal coordinator of contents
    Joannie Rollin

Suggestions

  • Acadia Acadia?!?
    Acadia Acadia?!?
    Michel Brault & Pierre Perrault
    1971 1 h 15 min

    This feature-length documentary is an on-the-spot record of the student protests that shook the Université de Moncton in 1968-69. Led by students desiring greater recognition of the French fact in New Brunswick, the protests spawned street marches, petitions and a sit-in, but also many discussions among students seeking to re-establish an Acadian identity.

  • Bittersweet Blues
    Bittersweet Blues
    Stéphanie David
    2015 24 min

    This short documentary links family memories to the evolution of Acadian French. Bittersweet Blues reveals the dilemma that Acadians face: do they adopt normative French in order to be better understood, or proudly continue to use their own language, which reflects the colourful flavour of their own authentic culture?

    This film was made as part of the Tremplin program, in collaboration with Radio-Canada.

  • For the Cause
    For the Cause
    Rodolphe Caron
    2011 52 min

    This feature documentary tells the story of the Notre-Dame-du-Sacré-Cœur Congregation which was formed in 1924 when 53 French-speaking nuns separated from their unilingual English community, forming a new religious community that immediately began to campaign for the preservation of Acadian language, faith and culture. Convinced that education was essential for Acadian women, in 1943 the Congregation founded Collège Notre-Dame d’Acadie, where young women were able to study in French for the first time in New Brunswick.

  • Tintamarre - On the Trail of Acadians in North America
    Tintamarre - On the Trail of Acadians in North America
    André Gladu
    2004 1 h 19 min

    This feature documentary pays homage to the special character of an enduring people: the Acadians. Two hundred years after Expulsion of the Acadians by the British (1755–1764), Acadian culture is still very much alive. But why do Acadians—whose ancestors founded the first colony in North America—have to keep making a racket to tell the world they're still here?

  • French Enough
    French Enough
    Alexis Normand
    2022 18 min

    At her family’s cabin on Wakaw Lake, Saskatchewan, renowned Fransaskois singer-songwriter Alexis Normand invites audiences into a series of candid exchanges about belonging and bilingualism on the Prairies. Weaving together old home movies with current conversations, French Enough illuminates the struggle and triumph of reclaiming francophone Canadian identity. As parents, children and grandchildren sing, play and celebrate, in both French and English, the act of carrying a language forward finally becomes a thing of freedom and joy.

  • Unarchived
    Unarchived
    Hayley Gray & Elad Tzadok
    2022 1 h 24 min

    In community archives across British Columbia, local knowledge keepers are hand-fashioning a more inclusive history. Through a collage of personal interviews, archival footage and deeply rooted memories, the past, present and future come together, fighting for a space where everyone is seen and everyone belongs. History is what we all make of it.

  • John Ware Reclaimed
    John Ware Reclaimed
    Cheryl Foggo
    2020 1 h 12 min

    Please note: This film contains explicit language. Viewer discretion is advised.

    John Ware Reclaimed follows filmmaker Cheryl Foggo on her quest to re-examine the mythology surrounding John Ware, the Black cowboy who settled in Alberta, Canada, before the turn of the 20th century. Foggo’s research uncovers who this iconic figure might have been, and what his legacy means in terms of anti-Black racism, both past and present.

  • The Dikes
    The Dikes
    Roger Blais
    1955 22 min

    A dramatized presentation of the work of the Maritime Marshland Rehabilitation Administration in the reclaiming of flooded agricultural regions along the Bay of Fundy. Through the account of a dike-keeper, the film describes the destruction that follows the breaking of long-neglected dikes during autumn rains and shows how M.M.R.A. engineers are cooperating with New Brunswick land-owners in the big task of keeping at bay the inundations of the sea.

  • A Day in June
    A Day in June
    1958 25 min

    This short documentary profiles Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day parade in Montreal in 1959. The annual parade takes place every June 24th in memory of Saint-Jean-Baptiste, the patron saint of Québec. Candid shots of youngsters preparing their costumes for the festivities are partnered with a lively jazz soundtrack. All the Montrealers and out-of-town tourists featured in this film avidly participate in a public festivity that is dear to their hearts.

  • Is the Crown at war with us?
    Is the Crown at war with us?
    Alanis Obomsawin
    2002 1 h 36 min

    In this feature-length documentary by Alanis Obomsawin, it's the summer of 2000 and the country watches in disbelief as federal fisheries wage war on the Mi'kmaq fishermen of Burnt Church, New Brunswick. Why would officials of the Canadian government attack citizens for exercising rights that had been affirmed by the highest court in the land? Casting her cinematic and intellectual nets into history to provide context, Obomsawin delineates the complex roots of the conflict with passion and clarity, building a persuasive defence of the Mi'kmaq position.

  • Mosaic Village
    Mosaic Village
    Lucie Lachapelle
    1996 50 min

    This feature documentary zooms in on Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges borough, where over 75 ethnic groups live side by side in a dizzying swirl of sound and colour. One day, filmmaker Lucie Lachapelle began knocking on the doors that isolated her from her neighbours. The result is a vibrant film about freedom and uprootedness set to urban music composed by Montreal jazz artist Harold Faustin.

  • More suggestions

