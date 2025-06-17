A ciné-poem in color, in which Vivaldi's symphony "The Seasons" is given visual form through the pageantry of the passing year. Filmed at Lake Simcoe, Ontario, by Christopher Chapman, himself an artist with the camera, the film evokes the beauty of land and forest, sky and water through all the changing moods of spring, summer, fall and winter.
The Seasons, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada