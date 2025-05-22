During the 1957 opening of Canada's twenty-third Parliament by Queen Elizabeth II, cameras record the ceremonies in the House of Commons and the Senate. They also bring to the screen many informal glimpses of the Queen and Prince Philip in residence at Government House.
The Sceptre and the Mace, John Howe, provided by the National Film Board of Canada