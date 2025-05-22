The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

The Sceptre and the Mace

During the 1957 opening of Canada's twenty-third Parliament by Queen Elizabeth II, cameras record the ceremonies in the House of Commons and the Senate. They also bring to the screen many informal glimpses of the Queen and Prince Philip in residence at Government House.
Details

Politics and Government - Canada History - Canada - 1946-Present All subjects
  • director
    John Howe
  • producer
    Nicholas Balla
  • camera
    Denis Gillson
  • sound
    George Croll
  • editing
    Brian Keene
    Nicholas Balla
  • sound editing
    Don Wellington
    Nicholas Balla
  • narrator
    John Drainie

