The presence of the Satan's Fish in the oxygenating waters of the rapids is recorded once in a generation. Crapaud Cornu, worthy descendant of the famous Nez Crochu, Langue Fourchue and Jambe Tordue fishermen, has yet to catch one...
The Satanic Fish, André Desrochers, provided by the National Film Board of Canada