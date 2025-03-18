The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

The Satanic Fish

The presence of the Satan's Fish in the oxygenating waters of the rapids is recorded once in a generation. Crapaud Cornu, worthy descendant of the famous Nez Crochu, Langue Fourchue and Jambe Tordue fishermen, has yet to catch one...
Literature and Language History - Canada Environment and Conservation All subjects
  • director
    André Desrochers
  • producer
    André Desrochers

