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The Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps and the Royal Canadian Dental Corps

A look at the Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps and the Royal Canadian Dental Corps, and at their roles in the prevention and treatment of ailments and wounds of all Canadian armed forces personnel.
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A look at the Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps and the Royal Canadian Dental Corps, and at their roles in the prevention and treatment of ailments and wounds of all Canadian armed forces personnel.

National Security and Defence Health and Medicine All subjects
  • producer
    Jack Olsen
  • executive producer
    Michael Spencer
  • script
    Edward Rollins
  • editing
    Edward Rollins
  • animation
    Barry Helmer
  • music
    Robert Fleming