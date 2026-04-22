A look at the Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps and the Royal Canadian Dental Corps, and at their roles in the prevention and treatment of ailments and wounds of all Canadian armed forces personnel.
A look at the Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps and the Royal Canadian Dental Corps, and at their roles in the prevention and treatment of ailments and wounds of all Canadian armed forces personnel.
The Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps and the Royal Canadian Dental Corps, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada