During Prince Edward Island's centennial celebrations one of the places visited by Queen Elizabeth II was the tiny pioneer Acadian village of Mount Carmel, restored as part of a winter works project. This film records many amusing sidelights before and during the visit, as villagers did what they could to make sure that everything--lunch in a newly built restaurant, entertainment on an outdoor platform--went smoothly.
During Prince Edward Island's centennial celebrations one of the places visited by Queen Elizabeth II was the tiny pioneer Acadian village of Mount Carmel, restored as part of a winter works project. This film records many amusing sidelights before and during the visit, as villagers did what they could to make sure that everything--lunch in a newly built restaurant, entertainment on an outdoor platform--went smoothly.
The Queen, the Chef, and the President, Rex Tasker, provided by the National Film Board of Canada