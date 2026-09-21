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The Queen, the Chef, and the President

During Prince Edward Island's centennial celebrations one of the places visited by Queen Elizabeth II was the tiny pioneer Acadian village of Mount Carmel, restored as part of a winter works project. This film records many amusing sidelights before and during the visit, as villagers did what they could to make sure that everything--lunch in a newly built restaurant, entertainment on an outdoor platform--went smoothly.
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During Prince Edward Island's centennial celebrations one of the places visited by Queen Elizabeth II was the tiny pioneer Acadian village of Mount Carmel, restored as part of a winter works project. This film records many amusing sidelights before and during the visit, as villagers did what they could to make sure that everything--lunch in a newly built restaurant, entertainment on an outdoor platform--went smoothly.

Francophone Communities Politics and Government - Canada History - Canada - 1946-Present All subjects
  • director
    Rex Tasker
  • editing
    Rex Tasker
  • photography
    Kent Nason
  • sound
    Ted Haley
  • sound editing
    F. Whitman Trecartin
  • re-recording
    Michel Descombes
The Queen, the Chef, and the President
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Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

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