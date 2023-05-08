The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

The Powder Room

1996 49 min
The Powder Room

1996 49 min

From behind the closed doors of women's washrooms, The Powder Room reveals women sharing intimacies in the privacy of each other's company. Originating from the director's observation that women trade secrets with friends and strangers in public washrooms, this innovative and candid documentary takes us to high school bathrooms, seniors centres' powder roooms, Newfoundland dance halls, New York nightclubs, a sauna in Copenhagen, a Casablanca hamman and country-and-western bars in Texas. In each location, as women are filmed in verité sequences, they confess their joys, their frustrations and their pain about love, sex, relationships with men and friendships with each other.

This work contains scenes of nudity and/or sexuality. Viewer discretion is advised.

From behind the closed doors of women's washrooms, The Powder Room reveals women sharing intimacies in the privacy of each other's company. Originating from the director's observation that women trade secrets with friends and strangers in public washrooms, this innovative and candid documentary takes us to high school bathrooms, seniors centres' powder roooms, Newfoundland dance halls, New York nightclubs, a sauna in Copenhagen, a Casablanca hamman and country-and-western bars in Texas. In each location, as women are filmed in verité sequences, they confess their joys, their frustrations and their pain about love, sex, relationships with men and friendships with each other.

  • director
    Ann Kennard
  • producer
    Michael Allder
  • executive producer
    Dennis Murphy
    Gerry Flahive
    Louise Lore
  • camera
    Ann Kennard
    Joan Hutton
    Zoe Dirse
  • sound
    Ann Kennard
    Justine Pimlott
    Bissa Scekic
    Diana Ruston
  • editing
    Ed Balevicius
    Nick Hector
  • sound editing
    Alison Clark
  • re-recording
    Dino Pigat
    Dave Rose
  • music
    Carlos Lopes

