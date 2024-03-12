Created using a Alexeïeff-Parker pinscreen, The Painting thoughtfully revisits the tragic fate of Queen Maria Anna of Austria, immortalized by Velázquez in 1652. Married at 14 to her uncle, Philip IV of Spain, she bore the weight of a lineage doomed by numerous incestuous marriages. Fascinated by this portrait and the tragedies it represents, Michèle Lemieux transforms the image into a living work where shadows and light reveal a woman who is both captive and ethereal. Through an experimental approach blending sound textures and stark lighting, the film becomes a visual poem exploring memory, the power of art, and the role of women in history.