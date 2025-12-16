The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

The Nest

As she prepares to say goodbye to her childhood home and her ailing mother, a decolonial writer uncovers generations of forgotten matriarchs and rebels whose intertwined lives transform the house into a living archive of resistance.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

As her elderly mother faces the end of her life, decolonial writer and educator Julietta Singh returns to her haunted childhood home and uncovers 140 years of hidden feminist histories within its walls. Co-directed with filmmaker Chase Joynt, the film is shaped through close collaboration with the Manitoba Métis Federation, the Manitoba School for the Deaf and the Japanese Cultural Association of Manitoba, whose members help reanimate their own silenced pasts. Blending archival research, collective memory and imaginative re-embodiment, the house is transformed from a site of private memory into a living archive of matriarchal resistance. The film asks who is lost in official histories—and what radical possibilities emerge when communities reclaim their place within them.

This film is intended to be screened with captions.

Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism Architecture Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Women All subjects
  • director
    Chase Joynt
    Julietta Singh
  • writer
    Julietta Singh
    Chase Joynt
  • producer
    Alicia Smith
    Justine Pimlott
  • executive producer
    Chanda Chevannes
    David Christensen
  • starring
    Katherena Vermette
    Joanna Hawkins
    Junko Bailey
    Johanna Phillips
    Christine Common
    Isadora Singh
  • featuring
    Katherena Vermette
    Tamara Vukusic
    Kathryn Patenaude
    Sierra Hill
    Joanna Hawkins
    Marden Klepka
    Deidre Hase
    Sarah Rabu
    Keiko Miki
    Yayoi Brandt
    Aiden Coupland
    Leane Dinglasan
    Lyka Diglansan
    Milkala Flett
    Xandria Griffiths
    Nathaniel Legaspi
    Ava May
    Mikyas Rezene
    Benjamin Boulette
    Ruby Daawnis Boulette
    Yuriko Mukumoto
    Emi Furutani
  • director of photography
    Chris Romeike
  • editor
    Pauline Decroix
  • original music
    Justin Delorme
  • sound designer
    Andy Rudolph
  • production designer
    Chad Giesbrecht
  • costume designer
    Tammy Joe
  • narrator
    Julietta Singh
  • community consultant
    Yuhito Adachi
    Junko Bailey
    Joanna Hawkins
    Art Miki
    Jonathan Miller
    Pam Okano
    Sarah Rabu
    Katherena Vermette
    Tamara Vukusic
  • ASL and captioning consultants
    Shannon Graham
    Joanna Hawkins
    Marden Klepka
    Sarah Rabu
  • line producer
    Andrew Martin-Smith
    Mark Wilson
  • senior production coordinator
    Melissa Paduada
  • production supervisor
    Marcus Matyas
    April Dunsmore
  • production coordinator
    Lee Clapp
    Brooke Fishwick
    Calvin Serutoke
  • studio operations manager
    Devon Supeene
    Mark Wilson
  • studio administrator
    Andrew Martin-Smith
    Devon Supeene
    Adrianna Marling
  • legal counsel
    Christian Pitchen
  • studio technician
    Q'Mal Labad-Workman
  • studio coordinator
    Victoria Anderson Gardner
    Calvin Serutoke
  • production manager
    Boeseya Petra
  • first assistant director
    Rosalee Yagihara
  • second assistant director
    Jasmin Chong
  • sound recordist
    John Hildebrand
  • 1st assistant camera
    Tony Truong
    Ash Tailor
  • 2nd assistant camera
    Marco Pe
  • digital imaging technician
    Astor Fenoglio
  • gaffer
    João Holowka
  • key grip
    Lorne Bailey
    Bruce Claydon
  • set decorator
    Rachel Kendall
    Robb Paraskevopoulos
  • props master
    Olivia Medeiros
  • hair and makeup artist
    Brenda Johnson
    Karen Krabbenhoft
  • costumer
    Cassandra Guevara-Clark
    Sook Hyun Kim
  • costume assistant
    Ann Park Peters
    Michelle Boulet
  • kimono dresser
    Alison Adachi
  • kimono stylist
    Kumiko Lucy Yamashita
  • sewer
    Bernarda Antony
    Ariel Hansen
    Kitty Yu-Chu Huang
  • Métis beader
    Amy McPherson
  • original Métis beading
    Jennine Krauchi
  • tea ceremony advisor
    Yuhito Adachi
    Sachiko Ohno
  • ikebana specialist
    Debbie Tsuyuki
  • printmaking consultant
    Sean McLachlan
  • letterpress platemaking
    Printmonger Press
  • taiko drumming instructor
    Deidre Hase
    Marden Klepka
  • taiko drumming coach
    James Coleman
    Michaela McKennitt
    Margaret McKenty
  • ASL interpreter
    Shannon Graham
    Landon Cormack
  • ECCOE interpreting agency
    Cindy Boscow
    Rachel Braul
    Mandy MacDonald
    Tessa Rogowski
    Brittany Toews
  • production assistant
    David Chenier
    Adriana King
    Colten Matousek
    Marco Pe
  • boom operator
    Dallas Pomedli
  • additional sound recordist
    Toby Zheng
  • location coordinator
    Neal Baksh
  • driver
    Brandee Froese
  • first aid
    Amy Walker
  • craft service
    Amy Walker
  • drone services
    Drone Manitoba
  • drone pilot
    Ryan Cheale
  • stills photographer
    Steve Ackerman
  • catering
    Lewis Kitchen
  • security coordinator
    Brent Yorke
  • security watchperson
    Douglas Monkman
    Joseph Myles
    Eyassu Tadesse
  • online editor
    Serge Verreault
  • visual FX artist
    Alain Ostiguy
  • re-recording mixer
    Isabelle Lussier
  • foley
    Kelsey Braun
  • sound effects editor
    Kelsey Braun
  • dialogue editor
    Lucas Prokaziuk
    Andy Rudolph
  • technical coordinator
    Luc Binette
    Kevin Riley
    Lyne Lapointe
  • assistant editor
    Meraj Badiuzzaman
    Verona Choi
    Phillip Hawkes
  • musician
    Julie Penner
    Natanielle Felicitas
    Jason Tait
  • narration recording
    Cole Roberts
    Spacebomb Studio
  • graphic design
    Dylan Haley
  • titles
    Dylan Haley
  • transcription
    Pat Gerry
    Mina Christine Yoon
  • subtitles
    Power of Babel
  • senior marketing advisor
    Jamie Hammond
  • marketing coordinator
    Jolène Lessard
  • publicist
    Jennifer Mair
  • archival researcher
    Emma Brunet
    Tanya Fleet
    Nancy Marcotte
    Katherine Milazzo

Explore