As her elderly mother faces the end of her life, decolonial writer and educator Julietta Singh returns to her haunted childhood home and uncovers 140 years of hidden feminist histories within its walls. Co-directed with filmmaker Chase Joynt, the film is shaped through close collaboration with the Manitoba Métis Federation, the Manitoba School for the Deaf and the Japanese Cultural Association of Manitoba, whose members help reanimate their own silenced pasts. Blending archival research, collective memory and imaginative re-embodiment, the house is transformed from a site of private memory into a living archive of matriarchal resistance. The film asks who is lost in official histories—and what radical possibilities emerge when communities reclaim their place within them.



This film is intended to be screened with captions.



