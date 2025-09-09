The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

The Maritimes: Traditions and Transitions

This film examines the economy of the Maritime Provinces, showing changes and adjustments that have taken place since the passing of the wooden sailing vessel. It depicts the Depression of the thirties, out of which emerged the cooperative movement; conditions during World War II; and the post-war recovery period.
Details

History - Canada Economics All subjects
  • director
    Morten Parker
  • executive producer
    Guy Glover
  • camera
    Eugene Boyko
  • editing
    David Mayerovitch
  • sound editing
    Malca Gillson
  • narrator
    A.W. Trueman
The Maritimes: Traditions and Transitions
