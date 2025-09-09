This film examines the economy of the Maritime Provinces, showing changes and adjustments that have taken place since the passing of the wooden sailing vessel. It depicts the Depression of the thirties, out of which emerged the cooperative movement; conditions during World War II; and the post-war recovery period.
The Maritimes: Traditions and Transitions, Morten Parker, provided by the National Film Board of Canada