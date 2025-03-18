The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

The Manna of Devil’s Island

Located at the entrance to the rapids, where Lucifer has been confined since his epic battle, Ti-Bé Cardinal and his daughter were shipwrecked trying to sow potatoes... a manna that didn't fall from the sky.
Details

Literature and Language History - Canada Environment and Conservation All subjects
  • director
    André Desrochers
  • producer
    André Desrochers

