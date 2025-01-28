The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

The Long View

1973 20 min
The view from space has given us a total vision of our planet--a perspective and perception made possible through the development of remote-sensing technology in connection with Earth-orbiting satellites and aircraft. This film details some of the practical, down-to-earth applications of this technology and Canada's activity in this field, particularly where it concerns the better management of natural resources and the environment. The capabilities are astonishing, and the need for responsible conservation is explicitly stated.

The Long View

Details

Environment and Conservation Technology All subjects
  • director
    Michael McKennirey
  • editing
    Michael McKennirey
  • producer
    Desmond Dew
  • script
    Alvin Schwartz
  • photography
    Douglas Kiefer
  • sound
    Hans Oomes
  • sound editing
    John Knight
  • animation
    Sidney Goldsmith
The Long View
