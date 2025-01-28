The Long View

The view from space has given us a total vision of our planet--a perspective and perception made possible through the development of remote-sensing technology in connection with Earth-orbiting satellites and aircraft. This film details some of the practical, down-to-earth applications of this technology and Canada's activity in this field, particularly where it concerns the better management of natural resources and the environment. The capabilities are astonishing, and the need for responsible conservation is explicitly stated.
