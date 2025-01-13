In two half-hour parts, The Living Machine explores the progress made in electronics technology and looks forward to an exciting world-to-be. Produced in 1962, the first part demonstrates the capacities of a computer's "artificial intelligence," far exceeding that of any one human brain. The second part shows experiments in electronically duplicating some sensory perceptions.
