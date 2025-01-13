The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

The Living Machine

1962 56 min
Leaving soon

In two half-hour parts, The Living Machine explores the progress made in electronics technology and looks forward to an exciting world-to-be. Produced in 1962, the first part demonstrates the capacities of a computer's "artificial intelligence," far exceeding that of any one human brain. The second part shows experiments in electronically duplicating some sensory perceptions.

Details

Technology Social Issues
  • director
    Roman Kroitor
  • producer
    Tom Daly
    Roman Kroitor
  • photography
    Wolf Koenig
  • sound
    Marcel Carrière
  • editing
    Guy L. Coté
  • sound editing
    Kathleen Shannon
  • animation
    Pierre L'Amare
  • narration
    Stanley Jackson
  • participant
    Margaret Mead
    Warren McCulloch

