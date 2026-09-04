Recreation for children and adults is a problem for every community. The Art Gallery of Toronto provides many activities in addition to the usual tours and conducted parties. For children there are classes in art, hobby work, story-telling and other creative projects. Art becomes more than gazing at pictures.
Recreation for children and adults is a problem for every community. The Art Gallery of Toronto provides many activities in addition to the usual tours and conducted parties. For children there are classes in art, hobby work, story-telling and other creative projects. Art becomes more than gazing at pictures.
The Living Gallery, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada