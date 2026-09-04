The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

The Living Gallery

Recreation for children and adults is a problem for every community. The Art Gallery of Toronto provides many activities in addition to the usual tours and conducted parties. For children there are classes in art, hobby work, story-telling and other creative projects. Art becomes more than gazing at pictures.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

Recreation for children and adults is a problem for every community. The Art Gallery of Toronto provides many activities in addition to the usual tours and conducted parties. For children there are classes in art, hobby work, story-telling and other creative projects. Art becomes more than gazing at pictures.

Visual Arts Sports and Leisure All subjects
  • producer
    Laurence Hyde
The Living Gallery
Purchase options
Licence information
Already paid to see this film?
Licensing information
Download-to-own (DTO) licence detail
Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

You may download this film for private, personal or classroom use only. Public screenings and institutional (non-educational institutions) uses are not permitted.

Download films in standard or high definition. (Please note that bonus materials are not available for DTO films.)

Institutional licence

To purchase an institutional licence or to buy a film that is not available for DTO or VOD on the platform, please contact us.

The institutional price includes the rights to screen the film in institutional settings and at free public screenings.

Additional instructions

DTO films cannot be hosted on a streaming server. To add DTO films to an institutional or educational streaming server, please contact a sales agent to discuss pricing.

You can copy each file up to 5 (five) times, onto various devices.