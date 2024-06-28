The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

The Journeyman

The life of Charles MacCulloch is the stuff that modern fairy tales are made of: a 21st-century rags-to-riches story about a one-time carpenter's apprentice turned millionaire Halifax developer and businessman. Here is an intriguing account of his almost uncanny rise to wealth and power, as he himself tells it.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

The life of Charles MacCulloch is the stuff that modern fairy tales are made of: a 21st-century rags-to-riches story about a one-time carpenter's apprentice turned millionaire Halifax developer and businessman. Here is an intriguing account of his almost uncanny rise to wealth and power, as he himself tells it.

Industry and Commerce All subjects
  • director
    Roger Hart
  • editing
    Roger Hart
  • producer
    John N. Smith
  • executive producer
    Ian McLaren
    Rex Tasker
  • photography
    Les Krizsan
  • sound
    Ted Haley
  • sound editing
    Bill Graziadei
The Journeyman
Purchase options
Please contact us to check DVD availability.

Explore